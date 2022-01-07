Skip to main content

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 15, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Jarkel Joiner (24) shoots for three during the second half against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-3, 0-0 SEC) hope to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Ole Miss Rebels (8-5, 0-0 SEC) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State

Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State

  • The Rebels score 7.7 more points per game (69.6) than the Bulldogs give up (61.9).
  • The Bulldogs put up 11.1 more points per game (74.7) than the Rebels allow (63.6).
  • The Rebels make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
  • The Bulldogs' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Rebels have given up to their opponents (40.9%).

Ole Miss Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Rebels this season is Jarkel Joiner, who averages 14.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.
  • Nysier Brooks is Ole Miss' leading rebounder, grabbing 7.9 per game, while Austin Crowley is its best passer, distributing 3.1 assists in each contest.
  • Joiner leads the Rebels in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Ole Miss steals leader is Luis Rodriguez, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Brooks, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • The Bulldogs' Iverson Molinar racks up enough points (16.8 per game) and assists (4.5 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
  • Garrison Brooks' stat line of 6.8 rebounds, 10.9 points and 0.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Mississippi State rebounding leaderboard.
  • Shakeel Moore is dependable from distance and leads the Bulldogs with 1.8 made threes per game.
  • Mississippi State's leader in steals is Moore with 2.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is D.J. Jeffries with 0.8 per game.

Ole Miss Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Western Kentucky

L 71-48

Home

12/15/2021

Middle Tennessee

W 62-52

Home

12/18/2021

Dayton

W 76-68

Home

12/21/2021

Samford

L 75-73

Home

1/5/2022

Tennessee

L 66-60

Away

1/8/2022

Mississippi State

-

Home

1/11/2022

Texas A&M

-

Away

1/15/2022

Auburn

-

Home

1/18/2022

Missouri

-

Home

1/22/2022

Mississippi State

-

Away

1/26/2022

Arkansas

-

Home

Mississippi State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Colorado State

L 66-63

Away

12/14/2021

Georgia State

W 79-50

Home

12/17/2021

Furman

W 69-66

Home

12/21/2021

Winthrop

W 84-63

Home

12/29/2021

Arkansas

W 81-68

Home

1/8/2022

Ole Miss

-

Away

1/12/2022

Georgia

-

Home

1/15/2022

Alabama

-

Home

1/19/2022

Florida

-

Away

1/22/2022

Ole Miss

-

Home

1/25/2022

Kentucky

-

Away

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Mississippi State at Ole Miss

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
