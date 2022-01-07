How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-3, 0-0 SEC) hope to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Ole Miss Rebels (8-5, 0-0 SEC) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.
How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: The Pavilion at Ole Miss
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State
- The Rebels score 7.7 more points per game (69.6) than the Bulldogs give up (61.9).
- The Bulldogs put up 11.1 more points per game (74.7) than the Rebels allow (63.6).
- The Rebels make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
- The Bulldogs' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Rebels have given up to their opponents (40.9%).
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Rebels this season is Jarkel Joiner, who averages 14.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.
- Nysier Brooks is Ole Miss' leading rebounder, grabbing 7.9 per game, while Austin Crowley is its best passer, distributing 3.1 assists in each contest.
- Joiner leads the Rebels in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Ole Miss steals leader is Luis Rodriguez, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Brooks, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- The Bulldogs' Iverson Molinar racks up enough points (16.8 per game) and assists (4.5 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Garrison Brooks' stat line of 6.8 rebounds, 10.9 points and 0.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Mississippi State rebounding leaderboard.
- Shakeel Moore is dependable from distance and leads the Bulldogs with 1.8 made threes per game.
- Mississippi State's leader in steals is Moore with 2.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is D.J. Jeffries with 0.8 per game.
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Western Kentucky
L 71-48
Home
12/15/2021
Middle Tennessee
W 62-52
Home
12/18/2021
Dayton
W 76-68
Home
12/21/2021
Samford
L 75-73
Home
1/5/2022
Tennessee
L 66-60
Away
1/8/2022
Mississippi State
-
Home
1/11/2022
Texas A&M
-
Away
1/15/2022
Auburn
-
Home
1/18/2022
Missouri
-
Home
1/22/2022
Mississippi State
-
Away
1/26/2022
Arkansas
-
Home
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Colorado State
L 66-63
Away
12/14/2021
Georgia State
W 79-50
Home
12/17/2021
Furman
W 69-66
Home
12/21/2021
Winthrop
W 84-63
Home
12/29/2021
Arkansas
W 81-68
Home
1/8/2022
Ole Miss
-
Away
1/12/2022
Georgia
-
Home
1/15/2022
Alabama
-
Home
1/19/2022
Florida
-
Away
1/22/2022
Ole Miss
-
Home
1/25/2022
Kentucky
-
Away