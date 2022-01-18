Skip to main content

How to Watch Missouri at Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Missouri heads to Ole Miss on Tuesday night as both teams look to snap two-game losing streaks.

Missouri picked up its biggest win of the year back on January 8th, but haven't been able to keep up that momentum as it has lost to Arkansas and Texas A&M since that game.

How to Watch Missouri at Ole Miss in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Missouri at Ole Miss game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The back-to-back losses have them 1-3 in the SEC and 7-9 overall. The Tigers have shown they can play with the top teams, but have been very inconsistent.

Tuesday night they will look to get back in the win column and get a big road win against an Ole Miss team that has lost two in a row.

The Rebels have also been inconsistent this year as they have beat Memphis and took Tennessee to overtime but also lost to Samford and Western Kentucky.

Ole Miss is now just 1-3 in the SEC and 9-7 overall. The Rebels are still trying to prove that they can play with the top teams all the time, but they also need to take care of the teams they should beat.

Tuesday they are a big favorite over Missouri but need to avoid another upset as they look to snap a two-game losing streak.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Missouri at Ole Miss

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 8, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after goal by center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) against the Minnesota Wild in the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs Washington Capitals

1 minute ago
Dec 16, 2021; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) and center John Hayden (15) celebrate their victory against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Ottawa Senators

1 minute ago
Dec 1, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) and guard Leaky Black (1) and guard R.J. Davis (4) react on the sidelines in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch North Carolina vs Miami

1 minute ago
Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) drives against Hofstra Pride guard Jaquan Carlos (11) during the first half at Simmons Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch South Carolina at Arkansas

1 minute ago
Dec 4, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard-forward Luis Rodriguez (15) and Mississippi Rebels guard Jarkel Joiner (24) react during the second half against the Memphis Tigers at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Missouri at Ole Miss

1 minute ago
VCU Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Davidson at VCU

1 minute ago
Jan 4, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives past Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Kansas at Oklahoma

1 minute ago
Jan 16, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) shoots over Penn State Nittany Lions forward Greg Lee (5) during the second half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch IUPUI at Ohio State

1 minute ago
Dec 12, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) looks to shoot the ball against Florida Gators guard Myreon Jones (0) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Maryland at Michigan

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy