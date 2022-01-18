Missouri heads to Ole Miss on Tuesday night as both teams look to snap two-game losing streaks.

Missouri picked up its biggest win of the year back on January 8th, but haven't been able to keep up that momentum as it has lost to Arkansas and Texas A&M since that game.

How to Watch Missouri at Ole Miss in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Missouri at Ole Miss game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The back-to-back losses have them 1-3 in the SEC and 7-9 overall. The Tigers have shown they can play with the top teams, but have been very inconsistent.

Tuesday night they will look to get back in the win column and get a big road win against an Ole Miss team that has lost two in a row.

The Rebels have also been inconsistent this year as they have beat Memphis and took Tennessee to overtime but also lost to Samford and Western Kentucky.

Ole Miss is now just 1-3 in the SEC and 9-7 overall. The Rebels are still trying to prove that they can play with the top teams all the time, but they also need to take care of the teams they should beat.

Tuesday they are a big favorite over Missouri but need to avoid another upset as they look to snap a two-game losing streak.

Regional restrictions may apply.