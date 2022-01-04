Ole Miss vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 14, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) drives around USC Upstate Spartans forward Jatayveous Watson (25) during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (9-3, 0-0 SEC) will try to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the Ole Miss Rebels (8-4, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Tennessee vs. Ole Miss

    Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Ole Miss

    • The Volunteers average 14.1 more points per game (77.5) than the Rebels allow (63.4).
    • The Rebels put up an average of 70.4 points per game, 10.0 more points than the 60.4 the Volunteers allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Volunteers have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 41% of shots the Rebels' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Rebels have shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

    Tennessee Players to Watch

    • Santiago Vescovi posts 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 2.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Olivier Nkamhoua is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (6.3), and also puts up 9.3 points and 1 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
    • John Fulkerson is averaging 9 points, 2.3 assists and 6 rebounds per game.
    • Josiah-Jordan James puts up 5.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 27.9% from the floor and 22% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

    Ole Miss Players to Watch

    • Jarkel Joiner is putting up team highs in points (14.8 per game) and assists (3). And he is producing 3.5 rebounds, making 41.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.
    • Nysier Brooks leads the Rebels in rebounding (7.8 per game), and posts 8.9 points and 0.8 assists. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
    • Luis Rodriguez is posting 7.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 38.1% of his shots from the field and 31% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
    • The Rebels get 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Jaemyn Brakefield.
    • Tye Fagan gets the Rebels 6.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Ole Miss at Tennessee

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
