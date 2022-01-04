Ole Miss vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Dec 14, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) drives around USC Upstate Spartans forward Jatayveous Watson (25) during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (9-3, 0-0 SEC) will try to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the Ole Miss Rebels (8-4, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Ole Miss

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena

Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Ole Miss

The Volunteers average 14.1 more points per game (77.5) than the Rebels allow (63.4).

The Rebels put up an average of 70.4 points per game, 10.0 more points than the 60.4 the Volunteers allow to opponents.

This season, the Volunteers have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 41% of shots the Rebels' opponents have knocked down.

The Rebels have shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

Tennessee Players to Watch

Santiago Vescovi posts 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 2.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Olivier Nkamhoua is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (6.3), and also puts up 9.3 points and 1 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

John Fulkerson is averaging 9 points, 2.3 assists and 6 rebounds per game.

Josiah-Jordan James puts up 5.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 27.9% from the floor and 22% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ole Miss Players to Watch