Ole Miss vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (9-3, 0-0 SEC) will try to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the Ole Miss Rebels (8-4, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. Ole Miss
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena
- Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena
Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Ole Miss
- The Volunteers average 14.1 more points per game (77.5) than the Rebels allow (63.4).
- The Rebels put up an average of 70.4 points per game, 10.0 more points than the 60.4 the Volunteers allow to opponents.
- This season, the Volunteers have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 41% of shots the Rebels' opponents have knocked down.
- The Rebels have shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Santiago Vescovi posts 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 2.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Olivier Nkamhoua is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (6.3), and also puts up 9.3 points and 1 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- John Fulkerson is averaging 9 points, 2.3 assists and 6 rebounds per game.
- Josiah-Jordan James puts up 5.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 27.9% from the floor and 22% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Jarkel Joiner is putting up team highs in points (14.8 per game) and assists (3). And he is producing 3.5 rebounds, making 41.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.
- Nysier Brooks leads the Rebels in rebounding (7.8 per game), and posts 8.9 points and 0.8 assists. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Luis Rodriguez is posting 7.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 38.1% of his shots from the field and 31% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
- The Rebels get 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Jaemyn Brakefield.
- Tye Fagan gets the Rebels 6.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
