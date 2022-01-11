Texas A&M puts its six-game winning streak on the line when it hosts Ole Miss on Tuesday night.

Texas A&M finished non-conference play 13-2 and haven't slowed down with the start of SEC play. The Aggies took down Georgia 81-79 and then beat Arkansas 86-81 at home to start conference play 2-0.

How to Watch Ole Miss at Texas A&M in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

The Aggies still need to prove that they belong at the top of the SEC, but so far they look the part.

Tuesday they will look to continue their run against an Ole Miss team that is coming off an 82-72 win against Mississippi State. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Rebels that included a tough 66-60 overtime loss to Tennessee.

The Rebels are now just 1-1 in the SEC and 9-5 overall. They have showed signs of being able to compete at the top of the conference, but have been inconsistent so far this season.

Tuesday night they will look to pick up another big win as they look to end Texas A&M's long winning streak.

