Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Texas A&M Aggies (13-2, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Ole Miss Rebels (9-5, 0-0 SEC) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Reed Arena. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Reed Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas A&M
-4.5
135.5 points
Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss
- The Aggies average 13.0 more points per game (77.2) than the Rebels allow (64.2).
- The Rebels put up 6.9 more points per game (70.5) than the Aggies allow (63.6).
- The Aggies make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
- The Rebels' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Quenton Jackson is tops on his team in points per game (13.5), and also posts 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Marcus Williams leads the Aggies at 3.7 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.3 rebounds and 10.5 points.
- Tyrece Radford paces his squad in rebounds per game (5.6), and also averages 9.1 points and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Henry Coleman III is posting 9.3 points, 0.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest.
- Andre Gordon averages 7.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 51.8% from the floor and 52.2% from downtown (sixth in the nation) with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Nysier Brooks is the Rebels' top rebounder (8.5 per game), and he posts 9.1 points and 0.8 assists.
- Jarkel Joiner is the Rebels' top scorer (13.6 points per game) and assist man (2.8), and produces 3.2 rebounds.
- Luis Rodriguez gets the Rebels 6.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Rebels receive 9.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Jaemyn Brakefield.
- The Rebels get 7.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Tye Fagan.
How To Watch
January
11
2022
Ole Miss at Texas A&M
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)