Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward D.J. Jeffries (13) drives to the basket against Mississippi Rebels center Nysier Brooks (3) during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies (13-2, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Ole Miss Rebels (9-5, 0-0 SEC) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Reed Arena. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Reed Arena

Reed Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Texas A&M -4.5 135.5 points

Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

The Aggies average 13.0 more points per game (77.2) than the Rebels allow (64.2).

The Rebels put up 6.9 more points per game (70.5) than the Aggies allow (63.6).

The Aggies make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

The Rebels' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Quenton Jackson is tops on his team in points per game (13.5), and also posts 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Marcus Williams leads the Aggies at 3.7 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.3 rebounds and 10.5 points.

Tyrece Radford paces his squad in rebounds per game (5.6), and also averages 9.1 points and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Henry Coleman III is posting 9.3 points, 0.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest.

Andre Gordon averages 7.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 51.8% from the floor and 52.2% from downtown (sixth in the nation) with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Ole Miss Players to Watch