Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward D.J. Jeffries (13) drives to the basket against Mississippi Rebels center Nysier Brooks (3) during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 8, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward D.J. Jeffries (13) drives to the basket against Mississippi Rebels center Nysier Brooks (3) during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies (13-2, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Ole Miss Rebels (9-5, 0-0 SEC) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Reed Arena. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

Texas A&M vs Ole Miss Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Texas A&M

-4.5

135.5 points

Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

  • The Aggies average 13.0 more points per game (77.2) than the Rebels allow (64.2).
  • The Rebels put up 6.9 more points per game (70.5) than the Aggies allow (63.6).
  • The Aggies make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
  • The Rebels' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

Texas A&M Players to Watch

  • Quenton Jackson is tops on his team in points per game (13.5), and also posts 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Marcus Williams leads the Aggies at 3.7 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.3 rebounds and 10.5 points.
  • Tyrece Radford paces his squad in rebounds per game (5.6), and also averages 9.1 points and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Henry Coleman III is posting 9.3 points, 0.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest.
  • Andre Gordon averages 7.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 51.8% from the floor and 52.2% from downtown (sixth in the nation) with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Ole Miss Players to Watch

  • Nysier Brooks is the Rebels' top rebounder (8.5 per game), and he posts 9.1 points and 0.8 assists.
  • Jarkel Joiner is the Rebels' top scorer (13.6 points per game) and assist man (2.8), and produces 3.2 rebounds.
  • Luis Rodriguez gets the Rebels 6.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • The Rebels receive 9.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Jaemyn Brakefield.
  • The Rebels get 7.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Tye Fagan.

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Ole Miss at Texas A&M

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 8, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward D.J. Jeffries (13) drives to the basket against Mississippi Rebels center Nysier Brooks (3) during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

38 seconds ago
Jan 8, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Aundre Hyatt (5) drives to the basket against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nebraska vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

38 seconds ago
Jan 8, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward D.J. Jeffries (13) drives to the basket against Mississippi Rebels center Nysier Brooks (3) during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

38 seconds ago
Jan 8, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Aundre Hyatt (5) drives to the basket against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Illinois vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

38 seconds ago
Jan 10, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

30 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) and Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) look for the loose ball during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

30 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

30 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35, left) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32, right) greet each other following Minnesota's 141-123 win at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

30 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy