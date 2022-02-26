Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Texas A&M Aggies (17-11, 6-9 SEC) will visit the Ole Miss Rebels (13-15, 4-11 SEC) after losing five road games in a row. The contest begins at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M

  • The 68.6 points per game the Rebels score are just 1.9 more points than the Aggies give up (66.7).
  • The Aggies' 72.7 points per game are just 4.7 more points than the 68.0 the Rebels give up.
  • This season, the Rebels have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 42.0% of shots the Aggies' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Aggies are shooting 43.7% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 44.6% the Rebels' opponents have shot this season.

Ole Miss Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Rebels this season is Matthew Murrell, who averages 11.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.
  • Nysier Brooks is Ole Miss' leading rebounder, pulling down 7.7 per game, while Austin Crowley is its best passer, distributing 2.4 assists in each contest.
  • Murrell leads the Rebels in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Luis Rodriguez and Brooks lead Ole Miss on the defensive end, with Rodriguez leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Brooks in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

  • Quenton Jackson is at the top of the Aggies scoring leaderboard with 14.1 points per game. He also grabs 3.4 rebounds and dishes out 1.7 assists per game.
  • The Texas A&M leaders in rebounding and assists are Henry Coleman III with 6.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.4 points and 0.6 assists per game) and Marcus Williams with 3.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.9 points and 2.2 rebounds per game).
  • Andre Gordon is the top scorer from deep for the Aggies, hitting 1.4 threes per game.
  • Texas A&M's leader in steals is Gordon with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ethan Henderson with 0.7 per game.

Ole Miss Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Alabama

L 97-83

Home

2/12/2022

Missouri

L 74-68

Away

2/15/2022

South Carolina

L 77-74

Home

2/19/2022

Georgia

W 85-68

Away

2/23/2022

Auburn

L 77-64

Away

2/26/2022

Texas A&M

-

Home

3/1/2022

Kentucky

-

Away

3/5/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Home

Texas A&M Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

LSU

L 76-68

Home

2/12/2022

Auburn

L 75-58

Away

2/15/2022

Florida

W 56-55

Home

2/19/2022

Vanderbilt

L 72-67

Away

2/22/2022

Georgia

W 91-77

Home

2/26/2022

Ole Miss

-

Away

3/2/2022

Alabama

-

Away

3/5/2022

Mississippi State

-

Home

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Texas A&M at Ole Miss

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

