Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels center Nysier Brooks (3) shoots as South Carolina Gamecocks forward/center Wildens Leveque (15) defends during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of sliding teams hit the court when the Ole Miss Rebels (13-17, 4-13 SEC) host the Vanderbilt Commodores (14-15, 6-11 SEC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET. The Rebels will look to break a three-game losing streak against the Commodores, who have lost three straight.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

  • The 68.6 points per game the Rebels record are only 0.9 more points than the Commodores allow (67.7).
  • The Commodores put up an average of 69.7 points per game, only 1.0 more point than the 68.7 the Rebels allow to opponents.
  • The Rebels make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Commodores have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
  • The Commodores are shooting 42.3% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 45.4% the Rebels' opponents have shot this season.

Ole Miss Players to Watch

  • The Rebels scoring leader is Matthew Murrell, who averages 11.8 per contest to go with 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
  • Nysier Brooks leads Ole Miss in rebounding, averaging 7.6 per game, while Austin Crowley leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.4 in each contest.
  • Murrell leads the Rebels in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Luis Rodriguez is Ole Miss' leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Brooks leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

  • Scotty Pippen Jr. scores 20.5 points and tacks on 3.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Commodores' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Jordan Wright grabs 6.2 rebounds per game (he also scores 11.7 points per game and adds 2.0 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Vanderbilt rebounding leaderboard.
  • Myles Stute is consistent from distance and leads the Commodores with 2.0 made threes per game.
  • Vanderbilt's leader in steals is Pippen (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Quentin Millora-Brown (1.1 per game).

Ole Miss Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

South Carolina

L 77-74

Home

2/19/2022

Georgia

W 85-68

Away

2/23/2022

Auburn

L 77-64

Away

2/26/2022

Texas A&M

L 76-66

Home

3/1/2022

Kentucky

L 83-72

Away

3/5/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Home

Vanderbilt Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Auburn

L 94-80

Away

2/19/2022

Texas A&M

W 72-67

Home

2/22/2022

Alabama

L 74-72

Home

2/26/2022

Mississippi State

L 74-69

Away

3/1/2022

Florida

L 82-78

Home

3/5/2022

Ole Miss

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
