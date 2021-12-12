Ole Miss vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 4, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard-forward Luis Rodriguez (15) and Mississippi Rebels guard Jarkel Joiner (24) react during the second half against the Memphis Tigers at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) will host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-4) after winning three straight home games. The contest tips at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

    How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Western Kentucky

    Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Western Kentucky

    • The Rebels record 73.3 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 68.4 the Hilltoppers give up.
    • The Hilltoppers put up 15.9 more points per game (77.8) than the Rebels allow (61.9).
    • The Rebels are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Hilltoppers allow to opponents.
    • The Hilltoppers are shooting 47.1% from the field, 8.7% higher than the 38.4% the Rebels' opponents have shot this season.

    Ole Miss Players to Watch

    • Jarkel Joiner leads the Rebels in scoring, tallying 16.0 points per game to go with 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
    • Ole Miss' leading rebounder is Nysier Brooks averaging 7.6 boards per game and its best passer is Austin Crowley and his 4.4 assists per game.
    • Joiner makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rebels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
    • The Ole Miss steals leader is Luis Rodriguez, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Brooks, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

    Western Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Jairus Hamilton sits at the top of the Hilltoppers scoring leaderboard with 17.3 points per game. He also grabs 5.1 rebounds and dishes out 1.3 assists per game.
    • The Western Kentucky leaders in rebounding and assists are Jamarion Sharp with 7.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.2 points and 0.2 assists per game) and Dayvion McKnight with 5.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game).
    • Luke Frampton is consistent from deep and leads the Hilltoppers with 2.0 made threes per game.
    • McKnight (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Western Kentucky while Sharp (4.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Ole Miss Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Elon

    W 74-56

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Boise State

    L 60-50

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Mississippi Valley State

    W 73-58

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Rider

    W 75-51

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Memphis

    W 67-63

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Western Kentucky

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Middle Tennessee

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Dayton

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Samford

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Florida

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    Western Kentucky Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Alabama A&M

    W 88-62

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UT Martin

    W 81-66

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Rhodes

    W 105-35

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Eastern Kentucky

    W 85-80

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Buffalo

    L 77-67

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Ole Miss

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Centre

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Austin Peay

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Southern Miss

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Louisiana Tech

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Western Kentucky at Ole Miss

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

