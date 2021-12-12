Ole Miss vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) will host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-4) after winning three straight home games. The contest tips at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: The Pavilion at Ole Miss
Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Western Kentucky
- The Rebels record 73.3 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 68.4 the Hilltoppers give up.
- The Hilltoppers put up 15.9 more points per game (77.8) than the Rebels allow (61.9).
- The Rebels are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Hilltoppers allow to opponents.
- The Hilltoppers are shooting 47.1% from the field, 8.7% higher than the 38.4% the Rebels' opponents have shot this season.
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Jarkel Joiner leads the Rebels in scoring, tallying 16.0 points per game to go with 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
- Ole Miss' leading rebounder is Nysier Brooks averaging 7.6 boards per game and its best passer is Austin Crowley and his 4.4 assists per game.
- Joiner makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rebels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
- The Ole Miss steals leader is Luis Rodriguez, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Brooks, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Jairus Hamilton sits at the top of the Hilltoppers scoring leaderboard with 17.3 points per game. He also grabs 5.1 rebounds and dishes out 1.3 assists per game.
- The Western Kentucky leaders in rebounding and assists are Jamarion Sharp with 7.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.2 points and 0.2 assists per game) and Dayvion McKnight with 5.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game).
- Luke Frampton is consistent from deep and leads the Hilltoppers with 2.0 made threes per game.
- McKnight (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Western Kentucky while Sharp (4.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Elon
W 74-56
Away
11/21/2021
Boise State
L 60-50
Home
11/26/2021
Mississippi Valley State
W 73-58
Home
11/30/2021
Rider
W 75-51
Home
12/4/2021
Memphis
W 67-63
Home
12/11/2021
Western Kentucky
-
Home
12/15/2021
Middle Tennessee
-
Home
12/18/2021
Dayton
-
Home
12/21/2021
Samford
-
Home
12/29/2021
Florida
-
Home
1/5/2022
Tennessee
-
Away
Western Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Alabama A&M
W 88-62
Home
11/27/2021
UT Martin
W 81-66
Home
11/30/2021
Rhodes
W 105-35
Home
12/4/2021
Eastern Kentucky
W 85-80
Home
12/8/2021
Buffalo
L 77-67
Home
12/11/2021
Ole Miss
-
Away
12/14/2021
Centre
-
Home
12/18/2021
Louisville
-
Home
12/22/2021
Austin Peay
-
Away
12/30/2021
Southern Miss
-
Away
1/1/2022
Louisiana Tech
-
Away