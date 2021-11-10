Publish date:
How to Watch Oral Roberts vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado State Rams (0-0) go up against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 9:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Colorado State vs. Oral Roberts
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Arena: Moby Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Colorado State
-12
154.5 points
Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Oral Roberts
- Last year, the Rams put up 74.0 points per game, just 1.6 fewer points than the 75.6 the Golden Eagles allowed.
- The Golden Eagles put up 14.3 more points per game last year (81.1) than the Rams gave up to opponents (66.8).
- The Rams shot 46.5% from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.
- The Golden Eagles' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.7 percentage points higher than the Rams allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
Colorado State Players to Watch
- David Roddy paced the Rams with 15.9 points per game and 9.4 rebounds last year, while also putting up 2.6 assists.
- Isaiah Stevens averaged a team-best 5.4 assists per game last year. He also put up 15.3 points and 4.3 rebounds, shooting 46.5% from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Adam Thistlewood put up 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game last season, shooting 43.3% from the field and 36.4% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kendle Moore averaged 10.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last year. At the other end, he delivered 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- James Moors posted 5.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest last season, shooting 50.4% from the floor.
Oral Roberts Players to Watch
- Max Abmas scored 23.8 points per game last season along with 3.7 assists.
- Kevin Obanor averaged 9.6 boards per game in addition to his 18.7 PPG average.
- Abmas knocked down 3.5 threes per game a season ago.
- Abmas averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Francis Lacis notched 0.9 blocks per contest.
