Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oral Roberts vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Max Abmas (3) drives to the basket as Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) defends during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Max Abmas (3) drives to the basket as Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) defends during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Colorado State Rams (0-0) go up against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 9:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Colorado State vs. Oral Roberts

    Colorado State vs Oral Roberts Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Colorado State

    -12

    154.5 points

    Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Oral Roberts

    • Last year, the Rams put up 74.0 points per game, just 1.6 fewer points than the 75.6 the Golden Eagles allowed.
    • The Golden Eagles put up 14.3 more points per game last year (81.1) than the Rams gave up to opponents (66.8).
    • The Rams shot 46.5% from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.
    • The Golden Eagles' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.7 percentage points higher than the Rams allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

    Colorado State Players to Watch

    • David Roddy paced the Rams with 15.9 points per game and 9.4 rebounds last year, while also putting up 2.6 assists.
    • Isaiah Stevens averaged a team-best 5.4 assists per game last year. He also put up 15.3 points and 4.3 rebounds, shooting 46.5% from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Adam Thistlewood put up 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game last season, shooting 43.3% from the field and 36.4% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Kendle Moore averaged 10.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last year. At the other end, he delivered 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • James Moors posted 5.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest last season, shooting 50.4% from the floor.

    Oral Roberts Players to Watch

    • Max Abmas scored 23.8 points per game last season along with 3.7 assists.
    • Kevin Obanor averaged 9.6 boards per game in addition to his 18.7 PPG average.
    • Abmas knocked down 3.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Abmas averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Francis Lacis notched 0.9 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Oral Roberts at Colorado State

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
    Time
    9:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Washington Huskies
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northern Illinois at Washington

    4 minutes ago
    Stanford Cardinal
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Tarleton at Stanford

    4 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 4
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Longwood at Iowa

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Oscar da Silva (13) reacts after California Golden Bears guard Jalen Celestine (32) pokes the ball away from him during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Tarleton State vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) shoots a three-pointer over Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang (22) during the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Sam Owens/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Longwood vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northern Illinois vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Duke Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kentucky at Duke

    34 minutes ago
    Oral Roberts
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Oral Roberts at Colorado State

    34 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard D.J. Carton (21) drives with the ball against Georgetown Hoyas guard Donald Carey (13) during the first half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    SIU-Edwardsville vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy