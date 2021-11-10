Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Colorado State Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oral Roberts looks for an upset win in its season opener at Colorado State on Tuesday night in NCAA men's basketball.
    Author:

    The Oral Roberts men's basketball team played the role of Cinderella last year as they made a run into the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. While the Golden Eagles lost to Arkansas, they came within two points of making the Elite Eight as a 15th seed.

    How to Watch Oral Roberts at Colorado State Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network

    Live stream the Oral Roberts at Colorado State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Oral Roberts returns one of the top scorers in the country in Max Abmas. He averaged 24.5 points per game and was fantastic during their run in the tournament that included upsets of Ohio State and Florida.

    On Tuesday, the Golden Eagles look for an encore as they start their season at Colorado State, while the Rams will look to play spoiler to the Oral Roberts story and protect their home court.

    Colorado State went 18–6 last season but missed out on the NCAA tournament. They were one of the bigger snubs, but still made a good run in the NIT as they reached the semifinals before losing to top-seeded Memphis.

    This should be a great battle of two teams trying to build off strong seasons.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Colorado State Rams

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
    Time
    9:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Duke Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kentucky at Duke

    14 minutes ago
    Oral Roberts
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Oral Roberts at Colorado State

    14 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Quinn Slazinski (11) shoots against Duke Blue Devils forward Matthew Hurt (21) during the first half in the second round of the 2021 ACC tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Kentucky vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    14 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard D.J. Carton (21) drives with the ball against Georgetown Hoyas guard Donald Carey (13) during the first half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Marquette vs. SIU-Edwardsville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    14 minutes ago
    Gonzaga
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Dixie State at Gonzaga

    44 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Quit Snyder taks strategy with Donovan Mitchell (45) and Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hawks at Jazz

    44 minutes ago
    Grand Canyon
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Grambling State at Grand Canyon

    44 minutes ago
    USC Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Cal State Northridge at USC

    44 minutes ago
    Virginia Cavaliers
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Navy Midshipmen at Virginia Cavaliers

    44 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy