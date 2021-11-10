How to Watch Oral Roberts at Colorado State

Oral Roberts looks for an upset win in its season opener at Colorado State on Tuesday night in NCAA men's basketball.

The Oral Roberts men's basketball team played the role of Cinderella last year as they made a run into the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. While the Golden Eagles lost to Arkansas, they came within two points of making the Elite Eight as a 15th seed.

Oral Roberts returns one of the top scorers in the country in Max Abmas. He averaged 24.5 points per game and was fantastic during their run in the tournament that included upsets of Ohio State and Florida.

On Tuesday, the Golden Eagles look for an encore as they start their season at Colorado State, while the Rams will look to play spoiler to the Oral Roberts story and protect their home court.

Colorado State went 18–6 last season but missed out on the NCAA tournament. They were one of the bigger snubs, but still made a good run in the NIT as they reached the semifinals before losing to top-seeded Memphis.

This should be a great battle of two teams trying to build off strong seasons.

