Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon at Oregon State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rivals look to win their third straight game when Oregon heads to Oregon State Saturday night

Saturday night, due to scheduling quirks and postponements, Oregon and Oregon State both come into their game after beating Utah. The Ducks and Beavers both won their second straight game when they beat the Utes for their first Pac-12 win.

How to Watch Oregon at Oregon State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

Live stream the Oregon at Oregon State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Since its win against Utah, Oregon had a game against Colorado postponed on Monday after it was already rescheduled from the previous Thursday.

Oregon State also had a game with Colorado postponed and then had a game against Sacramento State canceled.

It has been a tough stretch in the Pac-12 with so many postponements, but Oregon and Oregon State have navigated it well as both are playing good basketball.

Saturday night they hope that extends into this game and they can get a big win against a hated rival.

Oregon will look to improve their 8-6 record,  while the Oregon State will look to get itself out of the huge hole it dug with 11 straight losses.

Rivalry games are always the best and this matchup between Oregon and Oregon State shouldn't be any different on Saturday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Oregon at Oregon State in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 21, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) shoots the ball as Pepperdine Waves center Victor Ohia Obioha (34) defends during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon at Oregon State in Men's College Basketball

24 seconds ago
USATSI_17464586
NHL

How to Watch Rangers at Ducks

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17464552
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks at Golden Knights

30 minutes ago
Supercross
AMA Supercross

How to Watch AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 1

30 minutes ago
Cruz Azul
Liga MX

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Tijuana

45 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Washington Football Team at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

1 hour ago
Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes the ball as offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) blocks Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) during the second half at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

1 hour ago
USATSI_17469002
NBA

How to Watch Heat at Suns

1 hour ago
Dec 28, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against North Alabama Lion's forward Isaac Chatman (12) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaag won 93-63. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Pepperdine at Gonzaga in Men's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy