How to Watch Oregon at Oregon State in Men's College Basketball

Rivals look to win their third straight game when Oregon heads to Oregon State Saturday night

Saturday night, due to scheduling quirks and postponements, Oregon and Oregon State both come into their game after beating Utah. The Ducks and Beavers both won their second straight game when they beat the Utes for their first Pac-12 win.

How to Watch Oregon at Oregon State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

Live stream the Oregon at Oregon State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Since its win against Utah, Oregon had a game against Colorado postponed on Monday after it was already rescheduled from the previous Thursday.

Oregon State also had a game with Colorado postponed and then had a game against Sacramento State canceled.

It has been a tough stretch in the Pac-12 with so many postponements, but Oregon and Oregon State have navigated it well as both are playing good basketball.

Saturday night they hope that extends into this game and they can get a big win against a hated rival.

Oregon will look to improve their 8-6 record, while the Oregon State will look to get itself out of the huge hole it dug with 11 straight losses.

Rivalry games are always the best and this matchup between Oregon and Oregon State shouldn't be any different on Saturday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.