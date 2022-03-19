How to Watch Oregon at Texas A&M NIT Second Round

Skip to main content

How to Watch the NIT Second Round Oregon at Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oregon heads to Texas A&M for the second round of the NIT on Saturday afternoon.

Oregon put its disappointing end to the season behind them on Tuesday when it went to Utah State and beat the Aggies 83-72 in the first round of the NIT.

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Oregon at Texas A&M game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Ducks had lost six of their last eight games to miss out on the NCAA tournament but made the most of their opportunity on Tuesday to show how good they can be.

Saturday afternoon, they will look to do it again against a Texas A&M team that was the biggest snub for the tournament this year.

The Aggies made a late push to make the tournament when it beat No. 4 Auburn and No. 15 Arkansas in back-to-back days to make the SEC championship game, but they missed out on their opportunity to get the automatic bid when they lost to Tennessee 65-50 in the finals.

The Aggies finished the year 23-12, but the lack of big wins and several bad losses did them in.

Tuesday, though, they didn't let the disappointment hold them down as they beat Alcorn State 74-62.

The win was their ninth in the last 10 games as they have been playing great basketball.

Saturday, they will look to stay hot as they try and take down a very streaky Oregon team.

