How to Watch Oregon at UCLA in Men's College Basketball

Oregon travels to No. 3 UCLA on Thursday night looking to win its fourth straight game.

Oregon did not have a great start to the season, but the Ducks have persevered. Despite multiple postponements they are now playing good basketball.

How to Watch Oregon at UCLA in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Oregon at UCLA game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oregon has won three straight, two of which were in the Pac-12, and the team is now 2-2 in conference play.

The Ducks have played well even in their losses, as they played Baylor to an eight-point game and lost close ones to Stanford and Arizona State.

Oregon now stands 9-6 overall and, with the improved play, will look to knock off a UCLA team that is playing as well as anyone in the country right now.

The Bruins have won five in a row and have looked sharp in their last two games after having almost a month off due to COVID-19 cancelations and postponements.

UCLA is looking every bit the favorite in the Pac-12 and will look to fend off a surging Oregon team at home Thursday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.