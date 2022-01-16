How to Watch Oregon at USC in Men's College Basketball

Oregon goes for its fifth straight win on Saturday night when it travels to USC to take on the Trojans

Oregon heads to USC on a four-game winning streak, but picked up its biggest win of the year on Thursday. The Ducks upset No. 3 UCLA on the road when they won 84-81 in overtime.

How to Watch Oregon at USC in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 11 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The last month has been a completely different road for the Ducks. Oregon started the year just 5-5 and did not look good. Since then, though, they have won five of six with its one loss being a eight point defeat to No. 1 Baylor.

Saturday the Ducks will look to stay hot and pick up another upset when they travel to an USC team coming off a win against Oregon State on Thursday

The Trojans win against the Beavers got them back in the win column after they suffered their first loss of the year to Stanford on Saturday.

USC started the year with 13 straight wins, but the Cardinal was able to slow them down in the 75-69 win.

Despite that loss the Trojans are still looking like one of the favorites to win the Pac-12 and compete with the top teams in the country.

Saturday, though, they need to show they can slow down an Oregon team coming in with a lot of confidence after it's upset win over UCLA.

