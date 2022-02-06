Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon at Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oregon heads to Utah on Saturday night looking to pick up a season sweep of the Utes in men's college basketball.

Oregon plays the second of two straight roads games when it travels to Utah on Saturday night. The Ducks won the first one on Thursday night when they avenged a loss to Colorado in beating the Buffaloes 68-51.

How to Watch Oregon at Utah in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Oregon at Utah game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Ducks have now won eight of their last nine games and have improved to 7-3 in the Pac-12 and 14-7. They have continued their great turnaround from the beginning of the year.

Saturday, they will look to stay hot and get the sweep of a Utah team that is coming off a win against Oregon State on Thursday.

The Utes snapped a program-record 10-game losing streak with the win and picked up their second Pac-12 win of the year.

They nearly broke the streak the game before but lost 77-73 in double overtime to Washington.

Utah has really struggled in conference play, but getting a win will hopefully get them back on track. They hope they can get another win and avenge the earlier season loss to the Ducks on Saturday night.

How To Watch

February
5
2022

Oregon at Utah

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
