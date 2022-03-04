How to Watch Oregon at Washington

Oregon heads to conference rival Washington on Thursday night looking to bounce back from a loss to USC.

Oregon starts a two-game road trip to end the year on Thursday looking to get back on track after losing three of its last four games.

Game Date: Mar. 3, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

The Ducks' one win during this stretch was a big 68-63 victory over UCLA, but they failed to make it two in a row when USC beat them 70-69 on Saturday.

The Ducks are now 11-7 in the Pac-12 and squarely on the bubble for an NCAA Tournament berth.

Thursday is a must-win for Oregon as it takes on a Washington team that they beat by 28 points back on Jan. 23.

The Huskies welcome the Ducks to town looking to avenge that loss and find a way to win just their second game in the last seven.

Washington beat Washington State 78-70 on Saturday to snap a four-game losing streak, but turned around and lost to UCLA on Monday night.

The loss to the Bruins dropped the Huskies back to .500 in the Pac-12 at 9-9.

It has been an up and down conference season for Washington and Thursday, it is hoping to get back on track with an upset of Oregon.

