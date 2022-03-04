Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon at Washington in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oregon heads to conference rival Washington on Thursday night looking to bounce back from a loss to USC.

Oregon starts a two-game road trip to end the year on Thursday looking to get back on track after losing three of its last four games.

How to Watch Oregon at Washington in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 3, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

Live stream the Oregon at Washington game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Ducks' one win during this stretch was a big 68-63 victory over UCLA, but they failed to make it two in a row when USC beat them 70-69 on Saturday.

The Ducks are now 11-7 in the Pac-12 and squarely on the bubble for an NCAA Tournament berth.

Thursday is a must-win for Oregon as it takes on a Washington team that they beat by 28 points back on Jan. 23.

The Huskies welcome the Ducks to town looking to avenge that loss and find a way to win just their second game in the last seven.

Washington beat Washington State 78-70 on Saturday to snap a four-game losing streak, but turned around and lost to UCLA on Monday night.

The loss to the Bruins dropped the Huskies back to .500 in the Pac-12 at 9-9. 

It has been an up and down conference season for Washington and Thursday, it is hoping to get back on track with an upset of Oregon.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Oregon at Washington

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17762764
