How to Watch Oregon at Washington State

Oregon looks to snap its two-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon when it travels to Washington State to take on the Cougars.

Oregon hasn't helped its tournament resume lately as it has lost two in a row and five of its last seven. The two wins for the Ducks during this time were against Washington State and an upset win against No. 12 UCLA.

Game Date: March 5, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KBNZ - Bend, OR)

The Ducks were the hottest team in the Pac-12 but have stumbled down the stretch and now have to win against Washington State on Saturday and have a good showing in the conference tournament next week to bolster their NCAA Tournament chances.

Washington State, though, will look to keep that from happening as it tries to avenge that 62-59 loss to the Ducks on Feb. 17.

The Cougars come into the game on a two-game winning streak after they swept a series with Oregon State.

They needed overtime to beat the Beavers in an offensive shootout, but slowed the pace down and won 71-67 on Thursday.

They have now won three of four and have gotten back over .500 in the Pac-12 at 10-9.

Saturday, they will look to stay hot and get a big win over the Ducks as they try and make a case for an NIT berth.

