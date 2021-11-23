Oregon heads to the Maui Invitational looking to bounce back after its blowout loss to BYU last Tuesday in men's college basketball.

Oregon started the year 2–0 and looked good doing it, but last Tuesday the Ducks were outmatched by now-No. 18 BYU. The Cougars never let the Ducks in the game and won 81–49. It was a gut-punch of a game for Oregon as the team had come into the season with high expectations.

How to Watch Oregon vs Chaminade Today:

Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Oregon vs Chaminade game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite that loss, the Ducks still head to the Maui Invitational (which this year takes place in Las Vegas) as one of the favorites in the annual tournament. The Ducks first must take care of Chaminade.

Chaminade has won its first two games of the year but has not played in a week after it had its games with Lincoln University canceled this week.

The Silverswords have beat Alaska and Alaska Anchorage to start the year but will be huge underdogs when they take on the Ducks on Monday.

Chaminade has pulled off huge upsets in this tournament before but they will have to be really good on Monday if they want to upset a highly motivated Oregon team.

Regional restrictions may apply.