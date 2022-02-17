Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon State at Arizona in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona puts its six-game winning streak on the line Thursday night when it hosts Oregon State in Pac-12 action.

Arizona stayed hot Saturday when it easily took down Washington, 92-68. It was another dominating performance for the Wildcats who moved to 12-1 in the Pac-12 and stayed three games up on second-place USC and Oregon.

The Wildcats continue to look like one of the best teams in the country and have the inside track to one of the No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

They still have some work to do, and that starts with a home game against an Oregon State team that they beat way back on Dec. 5.

The Beavers lost that game 90-65, and it hasn't gone much better since. 

Oregon State has won just two games since that loss and is on a 10-game losing streak.

The Beavers haven't won since Dec. 30 against Utah. It has been a nightmare season for them, but they have a few opportunities left this season to shock the world and pull off huge upsets.

That starts on Thursday when they try and take down the No. 3 team in the country and upset Arizona.

