Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon State at Colorado in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oregon State looks to snap a long losing streak on Saturday night when it visits Colorado

Oregon State's nightmare season continued on Thursday when it got beat by Utah 84-59. It was the second straight road game for the Beavers and the second straight blowout loss.

How to Watch Oregon State at Colorado in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Oregon State at Colorado game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Beavers have now lost six straight and are just 1-8 in the Pac-12. Most of their losses this year have been close, but recently they have really struggled to score and it has led to bad losses.

Saturday night they go back on the road for the third straight time as they look to finally get back in the win column against a Colorado team who has lost three straight.

The Buffaloes have followed up one of its best stretches of basketball with one of its worst. They won six of seven to end December into the beginning of January, but have since lost five of six.

The latest loss was a 66-51 defeat at home against Oregon. The Buffaloes had beat Oregon just a week and a half ago, but couldn't complete the sweep.

Saturday they will look to get back on track as they start of string of very winnable games.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
5
2022

Oregon State at Colorado in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17622031
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Mixed Doubles Curling: U.S. vs. Canada

1 minute ago
Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch UNLV at Utah State in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 20, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) reacts to a three point score in the second half against the USC Trojans at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon State at Colorado in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 25, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forwards Paolo Banchero (5) and Wendell Moore Jr. (0) react to a basket during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Duke at North Carolina in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 22, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) drives to the basket against Tennessee Volunteers guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch LSU at Vanderbilt in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) shoots the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Penn State at Wisconsin in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
imago0048043953h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Necaxa vs. Pachuca

16 minutes ago
USATSI_17608266
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies at Magic

1 hour ago
Jan 27, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions forward Keli Leaupepe (34) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 89-55. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Gonzaga at BYU in Men's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy