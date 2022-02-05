How to Watch Oregon State at Colorado in Men's College Basketball

Oregon State looks to snap a long losing streak on Saturday night when it visits Colorado

Oregon State's nightmare season continued on Thursday when it got beat by Utah 84-59. It was the second straight road game for the Beavers and the second straight blowout loss.

How to Watch Oregon State at Colorado in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The Beavers have now lost six straight and are just 1-8 in the Pac-12. Most of their losses this year have been close, but recently they have really struggled to score and it has led to bad losses.

Saturday night they go back on the road for the third straight time as they look to finally get back in the win column against a Colorado team who has lost three straight.

The Buffaloes have followed up one of its best stretches of basketball with one of its worst. They won six of seven to end December into the beginning of January, but have since lost five of six.

The latest loss was a 66-51 defeat at home against Oregon. The Buffaloes had beat Oregon just a week and a half ago, but couldn't complete the sweep.

Saturday they will look to get back on track as they start of string of very winnable games.

