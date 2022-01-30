Oregon State hits the road Saturday night looking to get a huge win against rival Oregon. The Beavers nearly beat the Ducks back on Jan. 10 but came up just short in a 78-76 loss.

How to Watch Oregon State at Oregon in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Oregon State at Oregon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That loss is part of theme this year as the Beavers have lost 10 of their 14 games by 10 or fewer points. They have been in nearly every one of their games, but they just can't get over the hump.

Saturday night, they will look to finally get that big win and avenge the earlier loss to the Ducks.

Oregon will look to pick up the sweep, but it will have to bounce back from an 82-78 loss to Colorado on Tuesday night.

The loss to the Buffaloes snapped a six-game winning streak for the Ducks that included wins against both UCLA and USC. Oregon is now 5-3 in the Pac-12 and have dropped two games back of first-place Arizona and the Bruins.

Saturday the Ducks will look to get back in the win column and get that second win against their hated rival.

