Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon State at Oregon in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Conference rivals battle Saturday night when Oregon State makes the short trip to Oregon.

Oregon State hits the road Saturday night looking to get a huge win against rival Oregon. The Beavers nearly beat the Ducks back on Jan. 10 but came up just short in a 78-76 loss.

How to Watch Oregon State at Oregon in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Oregon State at Oregon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That loss is part of theme this year as the Beavers have lost 10 of their 14 games by 10 or fewer points. They have been in nearly every one of their games, but they just can't get over the hump.

Saturday night, they will look to finally get that big win and avenge the earlier loss to the Ducks.

Oregon will look to pick up the sweep, but it will have to bounce back from an 82-78 loss to Colorado on Tuesday night. 

The loss to the Buffaloes snapped a six-game winning streak for the Ducks that included wins against both UCLA and USC. Oregon is now 5-3 in the Pac-12 and have dropped two games back of first-place Arizona and the Bruins.

Saturday the Ducks will look to get back in the win column and get that second win against their hated rival.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Oregon State at Oregon

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Supercross
AMA Supercross

How to Watch AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 4

just now
Dec 29, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) dribbles the ball as Kansas Jayhawks guard Remy Martin (11) defends during the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Utah State at Nevada

just now
Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) celebrates with guard Will Richardson (0) and center N'Faly Dante (1) his basket scored against the UCLA Bruins during overtime at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon State at Oregon

just now
Jan 15, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) drives to the net against Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) and guard Ethan Taylor (5) and forward Nikc Jackson (22) in the first half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nevada vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

just now
Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) celebrates with guard Will Richardson (0) and center N'Faly Dante (1) his basket scored against the UCLA Bruins during overtime at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

just now
Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) celebrates with guard Will Richardson (0) and center N'Faly Dante (1) his basket scored against the UCLA Bruins during overtime at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon State vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

just now
Jan 15, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) drives to the net against Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) and guard Ethan Taylor (5) and forward Nikc Jackson (22) in the first half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

just now
Jan 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) blocks the shot by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) with Golden State Warriors forward Nemanja Bjelica (8) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

30 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) is fouled by Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy