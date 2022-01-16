Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon State at UCLA in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA hosts Oregon State on Saturday night looking to bounce back from a loss to Oregon.

UCLA had its five-game winning streak snapped on Thursday when Oregon upset the Bruins in overtime. The loss was the first for them in the Pac-12 and just their second overall.

How to Watch Oregon State at UCLA in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

Live stream the Oregon State at UCLA game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was a tough loss for the Bruins who had looked like the best team in the Pac-12, but the Ducks have put a little doubt into their mind.

They are still one of the favorites to win the conference, but now must find a way to bounce back against an Oregon State team that has lost two straight.

The Beavers have lost to rival Oregon by two and then blew a lead to USC in their last two games. 

The losses dropped them to 1-4 in the Pac-12 and just 3-12 overall. They have struggled this year, but they have played much better lately despite the losses.

Oregon State has played a ton of close games this year, but haven't been able to come away with wins. 

Saturday night, the Beavers hope they can finally break through and pull off a huge upset and send UCLA home with its second straight loss.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Oregon State at UCLA

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) makes a save as defenseman Kris Letang (58) defends San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 8-5. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Shakr

1 minute ago
USATSI_17502162
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon State at UCLA

1 minute ago
Jan 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) makes a glove save on Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

31 minutes ago
Dec 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrates with right wing Jordan Eberle (7) after scoring a goal during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Kraken

31 minutes ago
Jan 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) celebrates with Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson (44) and left wing Alex Iafallo (19) his empty net goal scored against the New York Rangers. during the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

31 minutes ago
Boxing
Boxing

How to Watch Top Rank: Smith Jr. vs. Johnson

31 minutes ago
Supercross
AMA Supercross

How to Watch AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 2

31 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) and forward Evan Battey (21) and guard Luke O'Brien (0) and forward Jabari Walker (12) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) celebrate defeating the Washington Huskies at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Arizona State in Men's College Basketball

31 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) and forward Evan Battey (21) and guard Luke O'Brien (0) and forward Jabari Walker (12) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) celebrate defeating the Washington Huskies at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arizona State vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy