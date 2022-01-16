How to Watch Oregon State at UCLA

UCLA hosts Oregon State on Saturday night looking to bounce back from a loss to Oregon.

UCLA had its five-game winning streak snapped on Thursday when Oregon upset the Bruins in overtime. The loss was the first for them in the Pac-12 and just their second overall.

It was a tough loss for the Bruins who had looked like the best team in the Pac-12, but the Ducks have put a little doubt into their mind.

They are still one of the favorites to win the conference, but now must find a way to bounce back against an Oregon State team that has lost two straight.

The Beavers have lost to rival Oregon by two and then blew a lead to USC in their last two games.

The losses dropped them to 1-4 in the Pac-12 and just 3-12 overall. They have struggled this year, but they have played much better lately despite the losses.

Oregon State has played a ton of close games this year, but haven't been able to come away with wins.

Saturday night, the Beavers hope they can finally break through and pull off a huge upset and send UCLA home with its second straight loss.

