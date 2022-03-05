Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon State at Washington in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oregon State looks to snap a long losing streak when it travels to Washington to end its regular season.

Oregon State's long season is finally coming to an end on Saturday night when it travels to Washington. The Beavers come into the game on a 16-game losing streak after they dropped a pair of games this week to Washington State.

Game Date: March 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)

They nearly snapped their losing streak on Monday but fell in overtime 103-97. They followed that up with another close loss on Thursday to the Cougars.

Saturday, they hit the road one more time looking to end the season on a high note when they play Washington.

The Huskies will look to extend the Beavers' misery and finish their year with a second straight win after they beat Oregon 78-67 on Thursday night.

Washington is now back over .500 at 15-14 overall and 10-9 in the Pac-12.

It has been a good season for the Huskies, but they have struggled to end the year as their win against the Ducks was just its third win in the last nine games.

Saturday, they will look to get another win as they get ready to try and make a run in the Pac-12 Tournament next week.

