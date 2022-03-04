How to Watch Oregon State at Washington State

Oregon State and Washington State battle for the second straight game on Thursday night.

Oregon State lost its 15th straight game on Monday when it fell to Washington State 103-97 in overtime. It was an offensive slugfest between the two teams, but the Beavers were on the wrong side of the scoreboard yet again.

It was the second time in three games that the Beavers have lost in overtime as they lost to No. 16 USC 94-91 last Thursday.

It has been a rough year for Oregon State, but the Beavers haven't stopped fighting and Thursday, they will look to finally get back in the win column and avenge Monday night's loss.

The Cougars, though, will be looking to make it two in a row against Oregon State as they get back home to end the season.

This will be the second straight opponent that the Cougars have played twice in a row as they split a series with Washington last week.

It has been a strange stretch for Washington State and it hasn't handled it well, going just 2-6 over its last eight games.

The slump has dropped them back to .500 in the Pac-12 at 9-9 and has them needing to make a run in the Pac-12 Tournament to get a berth into a postseason tournament.

