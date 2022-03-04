Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon State at Washington State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oregon State and Washington State battle for the second straight game on Thursday night.

Oregon State lost its 15th straight game on Monday when it fell to Washington State 103-97 in overtime. It was an offensive slugfest between the two teams, but the Beavers were on the wrong side of the scoreboard yet again.

How to Watch Oregon State at Washington State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 3, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Oregon State at Washington State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was the second time in three games that the Beavers have lost in overtime as they lost to No. 16 USC 94-91 last Thursday.

It has been a rough year for Oregon State, but the Beavers haven't stopped fighting and Thursday, they will look to finally get back in the win column and avenge Monday night's loss.

The Cougars, though, will be looking to make it two in a row against Oregon State as they get back home to end the season.

This will be the second straight opponent that the Cougars have played twice in a row as they split a series with Washington last week.

It has been a strange stretch for Washington State and it hasn't handled it well, going just 2-6 over its last eight games.

The slump has dropped them back to .500 in the Pac-12 at 9-9 and has them needing to make a run in the Pac-12 Tournament to get a berth into a postseason tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Oregon State at Washington State

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17657868
College Basketball

How to Watch WCC Tournament, First Round: Pepperdine vs. San Diego

By Kristofer Habbas55 seconds ago
USATSI_17794930
College Basketball

How to Watch Fresno State at San Diego State

By Evan Massey55 seconds ago
USATSI_17725984
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon State at Washington State

By Adam Childs55 seconds ago
cal state fullerton
College Basketball

How to Watch UC Riverside vs. Cal State Fullerton

By Quinn Roberts55 seconds ago
Feb 26, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) skates against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period in a Stadium Series ice hockey game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save in front of New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy