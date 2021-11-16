Oregon State and Tulsa both look for their second win of the year when they battle on Monday night.

Oregon State won its season opener against Portland State but couldn't keep it going on Friday when it lost to Iowa State. The Beavers got down early to the Cyclones and couldn't recover in the 10-point loss.

How to Watch Oregon State at Tulsa Today:

Game Date: Nov. 15, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

The loss to the Cyclones was the first of the year for the Beavers and Monday they will look to get back in the win column when they host a Tulsa team that is also coming in off a loss.

Tulsa opened its season with a win over Northwestern State, but dropped a heartbreaker on Saturday to Air Force.

The Golden Hurricane led by as many as 11 in the second half, but couldn't hold onto the lead as they eventually gave up a three-pointer with 23 seconds left that gave the Falcons a one-point win.

Tulsa is a slight favorite on Monday, but Oregon State proved at the end of last year that they are very capable of coming in and pulling off an upset.

