The Oregon State Beavers (1-7, 0-0 Pac-12) hope to stop a seven-game losing streak when they host the No. 11 Arizona Wildcats (6-0, 0-0 Pac-12) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Gill Coliseum.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Arizona

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Gill Coliseum

Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Arizona

The Beavers record 65.1 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 57.7 the Wildcats allow.

The Wildcats' 91.5 points per game are 21.5 more points than the 70 the Beavers allow.

The Beavers make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.4 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (32.5%).

The Wildcats have shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, six percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Beavers have averaged.

Oregon State Players to Watch

Abdul Alatishe leads the Beavers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 12.1 points and 7.1 boards per game.

Dashawn Davis is Oregon State's best passer, dishing out 3.4 assists per game while scoring 7.6 PPG.

Jarod Lucas leads the Beavers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Oregon State steals leader is Lucas, who averages one steal per game, while its blocks leader is Alatishe, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Arizona Players to Watch

Azuolas Tubelis sits at the top of the Wildcats scoring leaderboard with 16.5 points per game. He also pulls down 6.5 rebounds and averages 2.3 assists per game.

Arizona's leader in rebounds is Christian Koloko with 7.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Kerr Kriisa with 5.3 per game.

Kriisa is the most prolific from deep for the Wildcats, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

Arizona's leader in steals is Kriisa with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Koloko with 3.5 per game.

Oregon State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/18/2021 Samford L 78-77 Home 11/21/2021 Princeton L 81-80 Home 11/26/2021 Wake Forest L 80-77 Away 11/27/2021 Penn State L 60-45 Home 12/2/2021 Cal L 73-61 Away 12/5/2021 Arizona - Home 12/11/2021 Sacramento State - Home 12/14/2021 UC Davis - Home 12/18/2021 Texas A&M - Home 12/21/2021 Nicholls State - Home 12/30/2021 Utah - Home

