How to Watch Oregon State vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (1-7, 0-0 Pac-12) hope to stop a seven-game losing streak when they host the No. 11 Arizona Wildcats (6-0, 0-0 Pac-12) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Gill Coliseum.
How to Watch Oregon State vs. Arizona
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Gill Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Arizona
- The Beavers record 65.1 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 57.7 the Wildcats allow.
- The Wildcats' 91.5 points per game are 21.5 more points than the 70 the Beavers allow.
- The Beavers make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.4 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (32.5%).
- The Wildcats have shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, six percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Beavers have averaged.
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Abdul Alatishe leads the Beavers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 12.1 points and 7.1 boards per game.
- Dashawn Davis is Oregon State's best passer, dishing out 3.4 assists per game while scoring 7.6 PPG.
- Jarod Lucas leads the Beavers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Oregon State steals leader is Lucas, who averages one steal per game, while its blocks leader is Alatishe, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Arizona Players to Watch
- Azuolas Tubelis sits at the top of the Wildcats scoring leaderboard with 16.5 points per game. He also pulls down 6.5 rebounds and averages 2.3 assists per game.
- Arizona's leader in rebounds is Christian Koloko with 7.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Kerr Kriisa with 5.3 per game.
- Kriisa is the most prolific from deep for the Wildcats, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Arizona's leader in steals is Kriisa with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Koloko with 3.5 per game.
Oregon State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
Samford
L 78-77
Home
11/21/2021
Princeton
L 81-80
Home
11/26/2021
Wake Forest
L 80-77
Away
11/27/2021
Penn State
L 60-45
Home
12/2/2021
Cal
L 73-61
Away
12/5/2021
Arizona
-
Home
12/11/2021
Sacramento State
-
Home
12/14/2021
UC Davis
-
Home
12/18/2021
Texas A&M
-
Home
12/21/2021
Nicholls State
-
Home
12/30/2021
Utah
-
Home
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
UT Rio Grande Valley
W 104-50
Home
11/16/2021
North Dakota State
W 97-45
Home
11/19/2021
Wichita State
W 82-78
Away
11/21/2021
Michigan
W 80-62
Away
11/27/2021
Sacramento State
W 105-59
Home
12/5/2021
Oregon State
-
Away
12/8/2021
Wyoming
-
Home
12/11/2021
Illinois
-
Away
12/15/2021
Northern Colorado
-
Home
12/18/2021
Cal Baptist
-
Home
12/22/2021
Tennessee
-
Away