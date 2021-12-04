Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) shoots the winning two point shot during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports

    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) shoots the winning two point shot during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oregon State Beavers (1-7, 0-0 Pac-12) hope to stop a seven-game losing streak when they host the No. 11 Arizona Wildcats (6-0, 0-0 Pac-12) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Gill Coliseum.

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Arizona

    Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Arizona

    • The Beavers record 65.1 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 57.7 the Wildcats allow.
    • The Wildcats' 91.5 points per game are 21.5 more points than the 70 the Beavers allow.
    • The Beavers make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.4 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (32.5%).
    • The Wildcats have shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, six percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Beavers have averaged.

    Oregon State Players to Watch

    • Abdul Alatishe leads the Beavers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 12.1 points and 7.1 boards per game.
    • Dashawn Davis is Oregon State's best passer, dishing out 3.4 assists per game while scoring 7.6 PPG.
    • Jarod Lucas leads the Beavers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Oregon State steals leader is Lucas, who averages one steal per game, while its blocks leader is Alatishe, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

    Arizona Players to Watch

    • Azuolas Tubelis sits at the top of the Wildcats scoring leaderboard with 16.5 points per game. He also pulls down 6.5 rebounds and averages 2.3 assists per game.
    • Arizona's leader in rebounds is Christian Koloko with 7.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Kerr Kriisa with 5.3 per game.
    • Kriisa is the most prolific from deep for the Wildcats, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
    • Arizona's leader in steals is Kriisa with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Koloko with 3.5 per game.

    Oregon State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Samford

    L 78-77

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Princeton

    L 81-80

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Wake Forest

    L 80-77

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Penn State

    L 60-45

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Cal

    L 73-61

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Sacramento State

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    UC Davis

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Texas A&M

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Nicholls State

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Utah

    -

    Home

    Arizona Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    UT Rio Grande Valley

    W 104-50

    Home

    11/16/2021

    North Dakota State

    W 97-45

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Wichita State

    W 82-78

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Michigan

    W 80-62

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Sacramento State

    W 105-59

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Wyoming

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Northern Colorado

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Cal Baptist

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Arizona at Oregon State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Hockey Fans
    Serie A

    How to Watch AC Milan vs. Salernitana

    1 minute ago
    Dec 1, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) shoots the ball against the defense of Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Ohio State vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York City midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) celebrates his goal scored agianst the New England Revolution during extra time in the conference semifinals of the 2021 MLS playoffs at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
    Soccer

    Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    47 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Sporting Kansas City midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) collide along the sidelines during the second half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
    Soccer

    Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    48 minutes ago
    Tennis
    ATP World Tour

    How to Watch Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger: Semifinals & Doubles Final

    1 hour ago
    algeria soccer
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch Lebanon vs. Algeria

    1 hour ago
    Dec 1, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) shoots the ball against the defense of Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Penn State vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    1 hour ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Fordham Rams forward Chuba Ohams (1) shoots the ball as George Washington Colonials forward Hunter Dean (13) defends in the first half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint John's (NY) vs. Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) celebrates with teammates after making a three point basket over Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy