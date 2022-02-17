Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) shoots a three-pointer against the Washington Huskies during the first half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 12, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) shoots a three-pointer against the Washington Huskies during the first half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (22-2, 12-1 Pac-12) will try to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Oregon State Beavers (3-20, 1-12 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at McKale Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Oregon State

Arizona vs Oregon State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Arizona

-24

152.5 points

Key Stats for Arizona vs. Oregon State

  • The Wildcats average 9.2 more points per game (84.9) than the Beavers give up (75.7).
  • The Beavers' 67.2 points per game are only 2.2 more points than the 65 the Wildcats give up.
  • This season, the Wildcats have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 46.7% of shots the Beavers' opponents have made.
  • The Beavers' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (36.9%).

Arizona Players to Watch

  • Christian Koloko leads his team in rebounds per contest (7.3), and also averages 12 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 3.1 blocked shots (eighth in the nation).
  • Bennedict Mathurin puts up 17 points and 2.2 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 5.9 rebounds, shooting 47.5% from the field and 37.6% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Azuolas Tubelis puts up 14.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • Dalen Terry is putting up 7 points, 4 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.
  • Kerr Kriisa is tops on the Wildcats at 4.8 assists per game, while also averaging 2.3 rebounds and 10.2 points.

Oregon State Players to Watch

  • Abdul Alatishe is the Beavers' top rebounder (5.8 per game), and he posts 10 points and 1.5 assists.
  • Dashawn Davis is the Beavers' top assist man (5.4 per game), and he produces 9.8 points and 3.6 rebounds.
  • Jarod Lucas is the Beavers' top scorer (13.4 points per game), and he contributes 1.1 assists and 2.3 rebounds.
  • The Beavers get 5.7 points, 4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Roman Silva.
  • The Beavers receive 5.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Ahmad Rand.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Oregon State at Arizona

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 5, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Central Division forward Kyle Connor (81) of the Winnipeg Jets skates with the puck during the 2022 NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

1 minute ago
Feb 11, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) skates with the puck away from Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

1 minute ago
Feb 15, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) shoots over Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) and forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

1 minute ago
Feb 12, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

1 minute ago
USATSI_17693810
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Cal

1 minute ago
Seattle Sounders Raul Ruidiaz
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch Motagua vs. Seattle Sounders FC

1 minute ago
Dec 29, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) shoots the ball against High Point Panthers guard John-Michael Wright (1) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

High Point vs. Longwood: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 29, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) shoots the ball against High Point Panthers guard John-Michael Wright (1) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Longwood vs. High Point: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

1 minute ago
Feb 5, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; UCF Knights guard Darius Perry (2) drives to the basket as Memphis Tigers guard Lester Quinones (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCF vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy