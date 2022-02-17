Feb 12, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) shoots a three-pointer against the Washington Huskies during the first half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (22-2, 12-1 Pac-12) will try to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Oregon State Beavers (3-20, 1-12 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at McKale Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Oregon State

7:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: McKale Center

Favorite Spread Total Arizona -24 152.5 points

Key Stats for Arizona vs. Oregon State

The Wildcats average 9.2 more points per game (84.9) than the Beavers give up (75.7).

The Beavers' 67.2 points per game are only 2.2 more points than the 65 the Wildcats give up.

This season, the Wildcats have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 46.7% of shots the Beavers' opponents have made.

The Beavers' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (36.9%).

Arizona Players to Watch

Christian Koloko leads his team in rebounds per contest (7.3), and also averages 12 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 3.1 blocked shots (eighth in the nation).

Bennedict Mathurin puts up 17 points and 2.2 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 5.9 rebounds, shooting 47.5% from the field and 37.6% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Azuolas Tubelis puts up 14.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Dalen Terry is putting up 7 points, 4 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

Kerr Kriisa is tops on the Wildcats at 4.8 assists per game, while also averaging 2.3 rebounds and 10.2 points.

Oregon State Players to Watch