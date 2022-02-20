Oregon State vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (3-21, 1-13 Pac-12) will attempt to stop an 11-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Arizona State Sun Devils (9-15, 5-9 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Desert Financial Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Arizona State vs. Oregon State
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Desert Financial Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Arizona State
-8.5
138 points
Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Oregon State
- The 64.6 points per game the Sun Devils average are 11.4 fewer points than the Beavers allow (76.0).
- The Beavers put up an average of 67.3 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 69.5 the Sun Devils allow to opponents.
- The Sun Devils are shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Beavers allow to opponents.
- The Beavers have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Sun Devils have averaged.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Kimani Lawrence leads the Sun Devils at 6.7 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.5 assists and 10.7 points.
- Marreon Jackson paces the Sun Devils at 3.9 assists per game, while also putting up 3.7 rebounds and 9.8 points.
- DJ Horne averages 12.5 points and 1.6 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 3.0 rebounds, shooting 39.6% from the field and 36.7% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jalen Graham puts up 9.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the floor.
- Jay Heath is posting 9.9 points, 1.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Abdul Alatishe is averaging a team-leading 5.6 rebounds per game. And he is producing 9.9 points and 1.5 assists, making 52.2% of his shots from the floor.
- Dashawn Davis is putting up a team-high 5.5 assists per game. He's also contributing 9.8 points and 3.5 rebounds, hitting 43.3% of his shots from the floor.
- Jarod Lucas is posting team highs in points (13.4 per game) and assists (1.1). And he is producing 2.5 rebounds, making 41.3% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.
- Roman Silva is posting 6.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, making 55.9% of his shots from the field.
- Glenn Taylor Jr. gives the Beavers 6.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
