Oregon State vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Feb 10, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) shoots the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the first half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (3-21, 1-13 Pac-12) will attempt to stop an 11-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Arizona State Sun Devils (9-15, 5-9 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Desert Financial Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Oregon State

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Desert Financial Arena

Desert Financial Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Arizona State -8.5 138 points

Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Oregon State

The 64.6 points per game the Sun Devils average are 11.4 fewer points than the Beavers allow (76.0).

The Beavers put up an average of 67.3 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 69.5 the Sun Devils allow to opponents.

The Sun Devils are shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Beavers allow to opponents.

The Beavers have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Sun Devils have averaged.

Arizona State Players to Watch

Kimani Lawrence leads the Sun Devils at 6.7 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.5 assists and 10.7 points.

Marreon Jackson paces the Sun Devils at 3.9 assists per game, while also putting up 3.7 rebounds and 9.8 points.

DJ Horne averages 12.5 points and 1.6 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 3.0 rebounds, shooting 39.6% from the field and 36.7% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Graham puts up 9.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the floor.

Jay Heath is posting 9.9 points, 1.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Oregon State Players to Watch