Oregon State vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Oregon State Beavers (3-21, 1-13 Pac-12) will attempt to stop an 11-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Arizona State Sun Devils (9-15, 5-9 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Desert Financial Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Oregon State

Arizona State vs Oregon State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Arizona State

-8.5

138 points

Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Oregon State

  • The 64.6 points per game the Sun Devils average are 11.4 fewer points than the Beavers allow (76.0).
  • The Beavers put up an average of 67.3 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 69.5 the Sun Devils allow to opponents.
  • The Sun Devils are shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Beavers allow to opponents.
  • The Beavers have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Sun Devils have averaged.

Arizona State Players to Watch

  • Kimani Lawrence leads the Sun Devils at 6.7 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.5 assists and 10.7 points.
  • Marreon Jackson paces the Sun Devils at 3.9 assists per game, while also putting up 3.7 rebounds and 9.8 points.
  • DJ Horne averages 12.5 points and 1.6 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 3.0 rebounds, shooting 39.6% from the field and 36.7% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Jalen Graham puts up 9.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the floor.
  • Jay Heath is posting 9.9 points, 1.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Oregon State Players to Watch

  • Abdul Alatishe is averaging a team-leading 5.6 rebounds per game. And he is producing 9.9 points and 1.5 assists, making 52.2% of his shots from the floor.
  • Dashawn Davis is putting up a team-high 5.5 assists per game. He's also contributing 9.8 points and 3.5 rebounds, hitting 43.3% of his shots from the floor.
  • Jarod Lucas is posting team highs in points (13.4 per game) and assists (1.1). And he is producing 2.5 rebounds, making 41.3% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.
  • Roman Silva is posting 6.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, making 55.9% of his shots from the field.
  • Glenn Taylor Jr. gives the Beavers 6.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Oregon State at Arizona State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
