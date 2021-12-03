How to Watch Oregon State at Cal in Men's College B

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    How to Watch Oregon State at Cal in College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oregon State travels to Pac-12 rival Cal to see which team can get its first conference win.
    Oregon State is 1-6 this season. The Beavers only win of the season came in its very first game of the year against Portland State. The Beavers currently bring a six-game losing streak into this contest having since lost to Iowa State, Tulsa, Samford, Princeton, Wake Forest and Penn State.

    Cal is 3-4 through its first seven games of the season. The Golden Bears have won three of their last five games. They've beaten San Diego, Southern Utah and Fresno State. Their two losses came against Florida and Seton Hall.

    How to Watch Oregon State at Cal in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Network

    Live stream the Oregon State vs. Cal game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Haas Pavilion will be the shooting ground for the Golden Bears' leading scorer Andre Kelly. He averages 16.1 points per game to go along with a team-leading nine rebounds per game. 

    On the other side, Warith Alatishe leads the Beavers in PPG with 10.9. He also averages, like Kelly, a team-leading 7.0 rebounds per game. These two will be battling it out down low all night long.

    The Pac-12 is always an exciting conference to tune into, regardless of who is playing, and this game is no exception. Can Oregon State get its season back on track by upsetting the Golden Bears?

    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Warith Alatishe (10) drives against Loyola-Chicago Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
