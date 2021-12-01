Oregon State vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Oregon State vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (1-6, 0-0 Pac-12) will visit the California Golden Bears (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) after losing three road games in a row. The contest starts at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 2, 2021.
Cal vs. Oregon State
- Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Haas Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Cal vs. Oregon State
- The 64.7 points per game the Golden Bears score are the same as the Beavers give up.
- The Beavers' 65.7 points per game are only 1.7 fewer points than the 67.4 the Golden Bears give up.
- The Golden Bears make 43.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Beavers have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- The Beavers' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
Cal Players to Watch
- Andre Kelly posts 16.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.1 assists, shooting 66.7% from the floor.
- Jordan Shepherd is posting 13.1 points, 1.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.
- Grant Anticevich posts 11.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 43.8% from the field and 47.8% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Joel Brown is tops on his squad in assists per contest (2.9), and also averages 7.1 points and 3.3 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Jalen Celestine averages 4.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 38.5% from the field.
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Abdul Alatishe paces the Beavers in scoring (10.9 points per game) and rebounding (7.0), and produces 1.6 assists. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 1.0 block.
- Dashawn Davis is the Beavers' top assist man (3.3 per game), and he produces 6.5 points and 4.2 rebounds.
- The Beavers get 10.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Jarod Lucas.
- The Beavers get 4.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Gianni Hunt.
- Maurice Calloo is posting 7.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 38.5% of his shots from the floor and 42.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.
