Oregon State vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (1-6, 0-0 Pac-12) will visit the California Golden Bears (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) after losing three road games in a row. The contest starts at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

How to Watch Cal vs. Oregon State

Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Thursday, December 2, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Haas Pavilion

Haas Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Cal vs. Oregon State

The 64.7 points per game the Golden Bears score are the same as the Beavers give up.

The Beavers' 65.7 points per game are only 1.7 fewer points than the 67.4 the Golden Bears give up.

The Golden Bears make 43.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Beavers have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

The Beavers' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

Cal Players to Watch

Andre Kelly posts 16.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.1 assists, shooting 66.7% from the floor.

Jordan Shepherd is posting 13.1 points, 1.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.

Grant Anticevich posts 11.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 43.8% from the field and 47.8% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Joel Brown is tops on his squad in assists per contest (2.9), and also averages 7.1 points and 3.3 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jalen Celestine averages 4.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 38.5% from the field.

Oregon State Players to Watch