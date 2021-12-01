Oregon State vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oregon State Beavers (1-6, 0-0 Pac-12) will visit the California Golden Bears (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) after losing three road games in a row. The contest starts at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

    How to Watch Cal vs. Oregon State

    Key Stats for Cal vs. Oregon State

    • The 64.7 points per game the Golden Bears score are the same as the Beavers give up.
    • The Beavers' 65.7 points per game are only 1.7 fewer points than the 67.4 the Golden Bears give up.
    • The Golden Bears make 43.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Beavers have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
    • The Beavers' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

    Cal Players to Watch

    • Andre Kelly posts 16.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.1 assists, shooting 66.7% from the floor.
    • Jordan Shepherd is posting 13.1 points, 1.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.
    • Grant Anticevich posts 11.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 43.8% from the field and 47.8% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Joel Brown is tops on his squad in assists per contest (2.9), and also averages 7.1 points and 3.3 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Jalen Celestine averages 4.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 38.5% from the field.

    Oregon State Players to Watch

    • Abdul Alatishe paces the Beavers in scoring (10.9 points per game) and rebounding (7.0), and produces 1.6 assists. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 1.0 block.
    • Dashawn Davis is the Beavers' top assist man (3.3 per game), and he produces 6.5 points and 4.2 rebounds.
    • The Beavers get 10.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Jarod Lucas.
    • The Beavers get 4.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Gianni Hunt.
    • Maurice Calloo is posting 7.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 38.5% of his shots from the floor and 42.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

    How To Watch

    December
    2
    2021

    Oregon State at California

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Sporting Kansas City midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) collide along the sidelines during the second half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
    Soccer

    Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    50 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon State vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    50 minutes ago
    March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; BYU Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) during the second half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    56 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs forward Tucker Devries (12) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Valparaiso vs. Drake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    57 minutes ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Basketball Fans 4
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Boston University at Northeastern

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Ball
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch Morocco vs. Palestine

    1 hour ago
    Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Utah vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 11, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (3) shoots a layup over UC Riverside Highlanders center Callum McRae (25) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UC Riverside vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy