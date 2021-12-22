Oregon State vs. Nicholls State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Nicholls State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 15, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Adam Flagler (10) drives to the basket against Nicholls State Colonels guard Devante Carter (14) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oregon State Beavers (1-10) will look to stop a six-game home losing streak when they host the Nicholls State Colonels (8-4) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Gill Coliseum. The contest airs at 11:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Nicholls State

    Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Nicholls State

    • The 65.7 points per game the Beavers score are the same as the Colonels give up.
    • The Colonels score 7.9 more points per game (81.0) than the Beavers allow (73.1).
    • The Beavers make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Colonels have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
    • The Colonels have shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 45.0% shooting opponents of the Beavers have averaged.

    Oregon State Players to Watch

    • Jarod Lucas leads the Beavers in scoring, tallying 11.9 points per game to go with 2.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists.
    • Oregon State's leading rebounder is Abdul Alatishe averaging 6.5 boards per game and its best passer is Dashawn Davis and his 4.5 assists per game.
    • The Beavers get the most three-point shooting production out of Lucas, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
    • Davis and Ahmad Rand lead Oregon State on the defensive end, with Davis leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Rand in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

    Nicholls State Players to Watch

    • The Colonels' Jitaurious Gordon racks up enough points (19.9 per game) and assists (3.0 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
    • Emmanuel Little is at the top of the Nicholls State rebounding leaderboard with 6.3 rebounds per game. He also notches 7.8 points and adds 0.7 assists per game.
    • Gordon is the most prolific from deep for the Colonels, hitting 3.4 threes per game.
    • Nicholls State's leader in steals is Devante Carter (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ryghe Lyons (1.8 per game).

    Oregon State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Penn State

    L 60-45

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Cal

    L 73-61

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Arizona

    L 90-65

    Home

    12/14/2021

    UC Davis

    L 71-64

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Texas A&M

    L 83-73

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Nicholls State

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Sacramento State

    T 0-0

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Sacramento State

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Utah

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Colorado

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Oregon

    -

    Home

    Nicholls State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Southwestern Christian

    W 87-58

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Mississippi Valley State

    W 95-80

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Blue Mountain (MS)

    W 87-69

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 71-68

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Mississippi Valley State

    W 104-73

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Incarnate Word

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    New Orleans

    -

    Away

    1/20/2022

    Northwestern State

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    SE Louisiana

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Nicholls State at Oregon State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    11:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

