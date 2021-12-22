Oregon State vs. Nicholls State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Nicholls State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (1-10) will look to stop a six-game home losing streak when they host the Nicholls State Colonels (8-4) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Gill Coliseum. The contest airs at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oregon State vs. Nicholls State
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Gill Coliseum
Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Nicholls State
- The 65.7 points per game the Beavers score are the same as the Colonels give up.
- The Colonels score 7.9 more points per game (81.0) than the Beavers allow (73.1).
- The Beavers make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Colonels have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
- The Colonels have shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 45.0% shooting opponents of the Beavers have averaged.
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Jarod Lucas leads the Beavers in scoring, tallying 11.9 points per game to go with 2.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists.
- Oregon State's leading rebounder is Abdul Alatishe averaging 6.5 boards per game and its best passer is Dashawn Davis and his 4.5 assists per game.
- The Beavers get the most three-point shooting production out of Lucas, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
- Davis and Ahmad Rand lead Oregon State on the defensive end, with Davis leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Rand in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.
Nicholls State Players to Watch
- The Colonels' Jitaurious Gordon racks up enough points (19.9 per game) and assists (3.0 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Emmanuel Little is at the top of the Nicholls State rebounding leaderboard with 6.3 rebounds per game. He also notches 7.8 points and adds 0.7 assists per game.
- Gordon is the most prolific from deep for the Colonels, hitting 3.4 threes per game.
- Nicholls State's leader in steals is Devante Carter (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ryghe Lyons (1.8 per game).
Oregon State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Penn State
L 60-45
Home
12/2/2021
Cal
L 73-61
Away
12/5/2021
Arizona
L 90-65
Home
12/14/2021
UC Davis
L 71-64
Home
12/18/2021
Texas A&M
L 83-73
Home
12/21/2021
Nicholls State
-
Home
12/28/2021
Sacramento State
T 0-0
Home
12/28/2021
Sacramento State
-
Home
12/30/2021
Utah
-
Home
1/1/2022
Colorado
-
Home
1/8/2022
Oregon
-
Home
Nicholls State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Southwestern Christian
W 87-58
Home
12/9/2021
Mississippi Valley State
W 95-80
Away
12/13/2021
Blue Mountain (MS)
W 87-69
Home
12/15/2021
Wisconsin
L 71-68
Away
12/18/2021
Mississippi Valley State
W 104-73
Home
12/21/2021
Oregon State
-
Away
12/29/2021
Purdue
-
Away
1/6/2022
Incarnate Word
-
Home
1/15/2022
New Orleans
-
Away
1/20/2022
Northwestern State
-
Home
1/22/2022
SE Louisiana
-
Home