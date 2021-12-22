Oregon State vs. Nicholls State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

Nov 15, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Adam Flagler (10) drives to the basket against Nicholls State Colonels guard Devante Carter (14) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (1-10) will look to stop a six-game home losing streak when they host the Nicholls State Colonels (8-4) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Gill Coliseum. The contest airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Nicholls State

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Arena: Gill Coliseum

Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Nicholls State

The 65.7 points per game the Beavers score are the same as the Colonels give up.

The Colonels score 7.9 more points per game (81.0) than the Beavers allow (73.1).

The Beavers make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Colonels have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

The Colonels have shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 45.0% shooting opponents of the Beavers have averaged.

Oregon State Players to Watch

Jarod Lucas leads the Beavers in scoring, tallying 11.9 points per game to go with 2.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

Oregon State's leading rebounder is Abdul Alatishe averaging 6.5 boards per game and its best passer is Dashawn Davis and his 4.5 assists per game.

The Beavers get the most three-point shooting production out of Lucas, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.

Davis and Ahmad Rand lead Oregon State on the defensive end, with Davis leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Rand in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

Nicholls State Players to Watch

The Colonels' Jitaurious Gordon racks up enough points (19.9 per game) and assists (3.0 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Emmanuel Little is at the top of the Nicholls State rebounding leaderboard with 6.3 rebounds per game. He also notches 7.8 points and adds 0.7 assists per game.

Gordon is the most prolific from deep for the Colonels, hitting 3.4 threes per game.

Nicholls State's leader in steals is Devante Carter (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ryghe Lyons (1.8 per game).

Oregon State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/27/2021 Penn State L 60-45 Home 12/2/2021 Cal L 73-61 Away 12/5/2021 Arizona L 90-65 Home 12/14/2021 UC Davis L 71-64 Home 12/18/2021 Texas A&M L 83-73 Home 12/21/2021 Nicholls State - Home 12/28/2021 Sacramento State T 0-0 Home 12/28/2021 Sacramento State - Home 12/30/2021 Utah - Home 1/1/2022 Colorado - Home 1/8/2022 Oregon - Home

Nicholls State Schedule