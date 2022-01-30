Oregon State vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) celebrates with guard Will Richardson (0) and center N'Faly Dante (1) his basket scored against the UCLA Bruins during overtime at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (3-14, 1-6 Pac-12) will visit the Oregon Ducks (12-7, 5-3 Pac-12) after losing six straight road games. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Oregon State

Key Stats for Oregon vs. Oregon State

  • The Ducks score 73.7 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 74.3 the Beavers allow.
  • The Beavers score only 1.4 more points per game (69.3) than the Ducks allow (67.9).
  • This season, the Ducks have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Beavers' opponents have hit.
  • The Beavers are shooting 45.8% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 43.5% the Ducks' opponents have shot this season.

Oregon Players to Watch

  • Jacob Young puts up 11.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • De'Vion Harmon is averaging 10.6 points, 2.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.
  • Quincy Guerrier is tops on the Ducks at 5.1 rebounds per game, while also averaging 0.8 assists and 9.0 points.
  • Eric Williams Jr. is averaging 7.3 points, 1.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Oregon State Players to Watch

  • Abdul Alatishe is the Beavers' top rebounder (6.6 per game), and he averages 11.4 points and 1.7 assists.
  • Dashawn Davis leads the Beavers in assists (5.3 per game), and produces 10.0 points and 3.8 rebounds. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Jarod Lucas is the Beavers' top scorer (13.9 points per game) and assist man (0.9), and posts 2.4 rebounds.
  • Ahmad Rand is averaging 4.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest, making 58.3% of his shots from the field.
  • Roman Silva is averaging 4.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest, making 61.1% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Oregon State at Oregon

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
