Oregon State vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (3-14, 1-6 Pac-12) will visit the Oregon Ducks (12-7, 5-3 Pac-12) after losing six straight road games. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
How to Watch Oregon vs. Oregon State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Oregon vs. Oregon State
- The Ducks score 73.7 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 74.3 the Beavers allow.
- The Beavers score only 1.4 more points per game (69.3) than the Ducks allow (67.9).
- This season, the Ducks have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Beavers' opponents have hit.
- The Beavers are shooting 45.8% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 43.5% the Ducks' opponents have shot this season.
Oregon Players to Watch
- Jacob Young puts up 11.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- De'Vion Harmon is averaging 10.6 points, 2.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.
- Quincy Guerrier is tops on the Ducks at 5.1 rebounds per game, while also averaging 0.8 assists and 9.0 points.
- Eric Williams Jr. is averaging 7.3 points, 1.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Abdul Alatishe is the Beavers' top rebounder (6.6 per game), and he averages 11.4 points and 1.7 assists.
- Dashawn Davis leads the Beavers in assists (5.3 per game), and produces 10.0 points and 3.8 rebounds. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Jarod Lucas is the Beavers' top scorer (13.9 points per game) and assist man (0.9), and posts 2.4 rebounds.
- Ahmad Rand is averaging 4.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest, making 58.3% of his shots from the field.
- Roman Silva is averaging 4.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest, making 61.1% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
January
29
2022
Oregon State at Oregon
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)