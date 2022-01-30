Oregon State vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) celebrates with guard Will Richardson (0) and center N'Faly Dante (1) his basket scored against the UCLA Bruins during overtime at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (3-14, 1-6 Pac-12) will visit the Oregon Ducks (12-7, 5-3 Pac-12) after losing six straight road games. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Oregon State

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Key Stats for Oregon vs. Oregon State

The Ducks score 73.7 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 74.3 the Beavers allow.

The Beavers score only 1.4 more points per game (69.3) than the Ducks allow (67.9).

This season, the Ducks have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Beavers' opponents have hit.

The Beavers are shooting 45.8% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 43.5% the Ducks' opponents have shot this season.

Oregon Players to Watch

Jacob Young puts up 11.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

De'Vion Harmon is averaging 10.6 points, 2.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Quincy Guerrier is tops on the Ducks at 5.1 rebounds per game, while also averaging 0.8 assists and 9.0 points.

Eric Williams Jr. is averaging 7.3 points, 1.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Oregon State Players to Watch