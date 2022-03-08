How to Watch Oregon State vs. Oregon: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 5 seed Oregon Ducks (18-13, 11-9 Pac-12) and the No. 12 seed Oregon State Beavers (3-27, 1-19 Pac-12) meet in the Pac-12 Tournament Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena. Watch at 5:30 PM.
How to Watch Oregon vs. Oregon State
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Oregon
-11.5
143.5 points
Key Stats for Oregon vs. Oregon State
- The Ducks score 5.8 fewer points per game (72.1) than the Beavers allow (77.9).
- The Beavers average only 0.9 fewer points per game (68.2) than the Ducks allow their opponents to score (69.1).
- The Ducks are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Beavers allow to opponents.
- The Beavers have shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Ducks have averaged.
Oregon Players to Watch
- Jacob Young averages 11.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- De'Vion Harmon is putting up 10.9 points, 2.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.
- Quincy Guerrier is averaging 9.5 points, 0.7 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.
- N'Faly Dante paces his squad in rebounds per game (5.9), and also posts 7.9 points and 0.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Dashawn Davis is the Beavers' top assist man (5.5 per game), and he delivers 11.0 points and 3.1 rebounds.
- Jarod Lucas is the Beavers' top scorer (13.2 points per game) and assist man (1.2), and puts up 2.3 rebounds.
- Abdul Alatishe paces the Beavers in rebounding (5.2 per game), and puts up 9.3 points and 1.4 assists. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Roman Silva gets the Beavers 7.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Glenn Taylor Jr. is posting 6.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 46.6% of his shots from the floor.
