Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Oregon: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) is fouled while shooting by UCLA Bruins center Myles Johnson (15, behind) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 24, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) is fouled while shooting by UCLA Bruins center Myles Johnson (15, behind) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 seed Oregon Ducks (18-13, 11-9 Pac-12) and the No. 12 seed Oregon State Beavers (3-27, 1-19 Pac-12) meet in the Pac-12 Tournament Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena. Watch at 5:30 PM.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Oregon State

Oregon vs Oregon State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Oregon

-11.5

143.5 points

Key Stats for Oregon vs. Oregon State

  • The Ducks score 5.8 fewer points per game (72.1) than the Beavers allow (77.9).
  • The Beavers average only 0.9 fewer points per game (68.2) than the Ducks allow their opponents to score (69.1).
  • The Ducks are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Beavers allow to opponents.
  • The Beavers have shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Ducks have averaged.

Oregon Players to Watch

  • Jacob Young averages 11.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • De'Vion Harmon is putting up 10.9 points, 2.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.
  • Quincy Guerrier is averaging 9.5 points, 0.7 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.
  • N'Faly Dante paces his squad in rebounds per game (5.9), and also posts 7.9 points and 0.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Oregon State Players to Watch

  • Dashawn Davis is the Beavers' top assist man (5.5 per game), and he delivers 11.0 points and 3.1 rebounds.
  • Jarod Lucas is the Beavers' top scorer (13.2 points per game) and assist man (1.2), and puts up 2.3 rebounds.
  • Abdul Alatishe paces the Beavers in rebounding (5.2 per game), and puts up 9.3 points and 1.4 assists. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Roman Silva gets the Beavers 7.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Glenn Taylor Jr. is posting 6.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 46.6% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon State vs. Oregon

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
5:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

college soccer
Copa Sudamericana

How to Watch Royal Pari vs CD Oriente Petrolero

By Justin Carter4 minutes ago
college soccer
Copa Sudamericana

How to Watch Estudiantes de Merida vs Metropolitanos

By Justin Carter4 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) reacts after Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (not pictured) draws his fifth foul in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) passes the ball over Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) in the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff38 minutes ago
clemson
College Basketball

How to Watch ACC Tournament First Round: Clemson vs. NC State

By Adam Childs39 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics gaurd Payton Pritchard (11) defends Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
March 7, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; BYU Cougars guard Paisley Harding (13) and guard Tegan Graham (10) celebrates against the Portland Pilots after the game in the semifinals of the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch WCC Championship: Gonzaga vs. BYU

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Mar 5, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) controls the puck against the Seattle Kraken in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy