How to Watch Pac-12 Tournament, First Round: Oregon State at Oregon

The first round of the Pac-12 Tournament will feature No. 15 Oregon State traveling to in-state rival No. 5 Oregon on Wednesday night.

Oregon State finished its season with a 3-27 record overall and dead last in the Pac-12 with a 1-19 record against conference opponents. The Beavers enter the Pac-12 Tournament as the No. 15 seed.

Pac-12 Tournament, First Round: Oregon State at Oregon

Game Date: Mar. 9, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

With seeds No. 1-4 getting a bye, the Beavers will play the highest remaining seed which is No. 5. Oregon. It finished 18-13 overall with an 11-9 conference record, finishing just under Washington State.

The Beavers haven't won a game since December, going 0-17 since the start of 2022 including two separate losses to Oregon. It was a two-point loss when the Ducks came to Oregon State and a 22-point loss when the Beavers traveled to Oregon.

The stars of the night will be Oregon State's Jarod Lucas who averages 13.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game matching up with Oregon's Will Richardson who leads his team in scoring and assists with 14.2 points and 3.6 assists per game.

Oregon is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -10.5 points. A double-digit win here for the Ducks would make a statement going into the next round. The total projected points scored is Over/Under 143.5 points.

