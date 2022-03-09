Skip to main content

How to Watch Pac-12 Tournament, First Round: Oregon State at Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first round of the Pac-12 Tournament will feature No. 15 Oregon State traveling to in-state rival No. 5 Oregon on Wednesday night.

Oregon State finished its season with a 3-27 record overall and dead last in the Pac-12 with a 1-19 record against conference opponents. The Beavers enter the Pac-12 Tournament as the No. 15 seed.

How to Watch Pac-12 Tournament, First Round: Oregon State at Oregon Today:

Game Date: Mar. 9, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Pac-12 Tournament, First Round: Oregon State at Oregon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With seeds No. 1-4 getting a bye, the Beavers will play the highest remaining seed which is No. 5. Oregon. It finished 18-13 overall with an 11-9 conference record, finishing just under Washington State.

The Beavers haven't won a game since December, going 0-17 since the start of 2022 including two separate losses to Oregon. It was a two-point loss when the Ducks came to Oregon State and a 22-point loss when the Beavers traveled to Oregon.

The stars of the night will be Oregon State's Jarod Lucas who averages 13.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game matching up with Oregon's Will Richardson who leads his team in scoring and assists with 14.2 points and 3.6 assists per game.

Oregon is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -10.5 points. A double-digit win here for the Ducks would make a statement going into the next round. The total projected points scored is Over/Under 143.5 points.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Oregon State vs. Oregon

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
5:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17836281
College Basketball

How to Watch Pac-12 Tournament, First Round: Oregon State at Oregon

By Matthew Beighle3 minutes ago
USATSI_17839815
College Basketball

How to Watch Big East Tournament, First Round: Butler vs. Xavier

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
imago1006684126h
2022 South American Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Uruguay vs. Colombia

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
USATSI_16237478 (1)
College Softball

How to Watch Charlotte at Duke in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
imago1009194757h
Argentine Cup Soccer

How to Watch Argentinos Juniors vs. Olimpo

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
USATSI_17754988
College Basketball

How to Watch the ACC Second Round Boston College vs. Wake Forest

By Adam Childs3 hours ago
imago1010428915h
UEFA Champions League

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Sporting Clube de Portugal

By Christine Brown3 hours ago
imago1009893078h
UEFA Champions League

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain FC

By Christine Brown3 hours ago
Soccer

Manchester City vs. Sporting Lisbon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy