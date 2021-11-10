Oregon State vs. Portland State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Oregon State vs. Portland State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland State Vikings (0-0) play the Oregon State Beavers (0-0) at Gill Coliseum on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game begins at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Oregon State vs. Portland State
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Gill Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Portland State
- Last year, the 70.5 points per game the Beavers averaged were just 4.0 more points than the Vikings gave up (66.5).
- The Vikings' 68.7 points per game last year were only 1.1 more points than the 67.6 the Beavers allowed to opponents.
- Last season, the Beavers had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.1% lower than the 43.7% of shots the Vikings' opponents made.
- The Vikings' 39.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.3 percentage points lower than the Beavers given up to their opponents (42.2%).
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Ethan Thompson put up 15.7 points per game last season along with 3.9 assists.
- Abdul Alatishe averaged 8.6 boards per game in addition to his 9.5 PPG average.
- Jarod Lucas hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Thompson and Alatishe were defensive standouts last season, with Thompson averaging 1.2 steals per game and Alatishe collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.
Portland State Players to Watch
- James Scott scored 13.7 points, grabbed 5.0 rebounds and distributed 2.6 assists per game last season.
- Khalid Thomas knocked down 1.5 threes per game a season ago.
- Scott and Jacob Eyman were defensive standouts last season, with Scott averaging 1.6 steals per game and Eyman collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.
Oregon State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Portland State
-
Home
11/12/2021
Iowa State
-
Away
11/15/2021
Tulsa
-
Away
11/18/2021
Samford
-
Home
11/21/2021
Princeton
-
Home
11/26/2021
Wake Forest
-
Away
Portland State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Oregon State
-
Away
11/12/2021
Evergreen State
-
Home
11/16/2021
George Fox
-
Home
11/23/2021
Portland
-
Home
11/26/2021
Iowa
-
Away
12/2/2021
Idaho State
-
Away
How To Watch
November
9
2021
Portland State at Oregon State
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)