Oregon State vs. Portland State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Portland State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 29, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Cougars guard Quentin Grimes (24) shoots the ball against Oregon State Beavers guard Ethan Thompson (5) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

    The Portland State Vikings (0-0) play the Oregon State Beavers (0-0) at Gill Coliseum on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game begins at 10:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Portland State

    Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Portland State

    • Last year, the 70.5 points per game the Beavers averaged were just 4.0 more points than the Vikings gave up (66.5).
    • The Vikings' 68.7 points per game last year were only 1.1 more points than the 67.6 the Beavers allowed to opponents.
    • Last season, the Beavers had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.1% lower than the 43.7% of shots the Vikings' opponents made.
    • The Vikings' 39.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.3 percentage points lower than the Beavers given up to their opponents (42.2%).

    Oregon State Players to Watch

    • Ethan Thompson put up 15.7 points per game last season along with 3.9 assists.
    • Abdul Alatishe averaged 8.6 boards per game in addition to his 9.5 PPG average.
    • Jarod Lucas hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Thompson and Alatishe were defensive standouts last season, with Thompson averaging 1.2 steals per game and Alatishe collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

    Portland State Players to Watch

    • James Scott scored 13.7 points, grabbed 5.0 rebounds and distributed 2.6 assists per game last season.
    • Khalid Thomas knocked down 1.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Scott and Jacob Eyman were defensive standouts last season, with Scott averaging 1.6 steals per game and Eyman collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.

    Oregon State Schedule

    11/9/2021

    Portland State

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Iowa State

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Tulsa

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Samford

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Princeton

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Away

    Portland State Schedule

    11/9/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Evergreen State

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    George Fox

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Portland

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Idaho State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Portland State at Oregon State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

