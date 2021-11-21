Oregon State vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Skip to main content
    November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oregon State Beavers (1-3) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Princeton Tigers (3-1) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Gill Coliseum. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Princeton

    Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Princeton

    • Princeton did not play any games in 2020-21.

    Oregon State Players to Watch

    • Ethan Thompson scored 15.7 points per game last season along with 3.9 assists.
    • Abdul Alatishe pulled down an average of 8.6 boards in each contest while scoring 9.5 points per game last season.
    • Jarod Lucas knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
    • Thompson and Alatishe were defensive standouts last season, with Thompson averaging 1.2 steals per game and Alatishe collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

    Oregon State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Portland State

    W 73-64

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Iowa State

    L 60-50

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Tulsa

    L 64-58

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Samford

    L 78-77

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Princeton

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Cal

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Sacramento State

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    UC Davis

    -

    Home

    Princeton Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Rutgers-Camden

    W 94-28

    Home

    11/12/2021

    South Carolina

    W 66-62

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Minnesota

    L 87-80

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Marist

    W 80-61

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Monmouth

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Hofstra

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Drexel

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Bucknell

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Princeton at Oregon State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

