Oregon State vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Oregon State vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (1-3) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Princeton Tigers (3-1) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Gill Coliseum. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oregon State vs. Princeton
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Gill Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Princeton
- Princeton did not play any games in 2020-21.
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Ethan Thompson scored 15.7 points per game last season along with 3.9 assists.
- Abdul Alatishe pulled down an average of 8.6 boards in each contest while scoring 9.5 points per game last season.
- Jarod Lucas knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
- Thompson and Alatishe were defensive standouts last season, with Thompson averaging 1.2 steals per game and Alatishe collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.
Oregon State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Portland State
W 73-64
Home
11/12/2021
Iowa State
L 60-50
Away
11/15/2021
Tulsa
L 64-58
Away
11/18/2021
Samford
L 78-77
Home
11/21/2021
Princeton
-
Home
11/26/2021
Wake Forest
-
Away
12/2/2021
Cal
-
Away
12/5/2021
Arizona
-
Home
12/11/2021
Sacramento State
-
Home
12/14/2021
UC Davis
-
Home
Princeton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Rutgers-Camden
W 94-28
Home
11/12/2021
South Carolina
W 66-62
Away
11/14/2021
Minnesota
L 87-80
Home
11/17/2021
Marist
W 80-61
Home
11/21/2021
Oregon State
-
Away
11/24/2021
Monmouth
-
Away
11/28/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
-
Home
12/1/2021
Hofstra
-
Away
12/4/2021
Drexel
-
Home
12/7/2021
Bucknell
-
Home
How To Watch
November
21
2021
Princeton at Oregon State
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)