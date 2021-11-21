Oregon State vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (1-3) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Princeton Tigers (3-1) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Gill Coliseum. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Princeton

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Gill Coliseum

Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Princeton

Princeton did not play any games in 2020-21.

Oregon State Players to Watch

Ethan Thompson scored 15.7 points per game last season along with 3.9 assists.

Abdul Alatishe pulled down an average of 8.6 boards in each contest while scoring 9.5 points per game last season.

Jarod Lucas knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.

Thompson and Alatishe were defensive standouts last season, with Thompson averaging 1.2 steals per game and Alatishe collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

Oregon State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Portland State W 73-64 Home 11/12/2021 Iowa State L 60-50 Away 11/15/2021 Tulsa L 64-58 Away 11/18/2021 Samford L 78-77 Home 11/21/2021 Princeton - Home 11/26/2021 Wake Forest - Away 12/2/2021 Cal - Away 12/5/2021 Arizona - Home 12/11/2021 Sacramento State - Home 12/14/2021 UC Davis - Home

Princeton Schedule