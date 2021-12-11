How to Watch Oregon State vs. Sacramento State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (1-8) take an eight-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Sacramento State Hornets (3-5), who have lost three straight. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021.
How to Watch Oregon State vs. Sacramento State
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Gill Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Sacramento State
- The 65.1 points per game the Beavers record are 7.0 fewer points than the Hornets allow (72.1).
- The Hornets put up 7.6 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Beavers allow (72.2).
- The Beavers make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- The Hornets have shot at a 39.8% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points below the 44.0% shooting opponents of the Beavers have averaged.
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Abdul Alatishe leads the Beavers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
- Dashawn Davis is Oregon State's best passer, dishing out 4.0 assists per game while scoring 7.8 PPG.
- Jarod Lucas makes more threes per game than any other member of the Beavers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- Davis and Alatishe lead Oregon State on the defensive end, with Davis leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Alatishe in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.
Sacramento State Players to Watch
- The Hornets' Bryce Fowler averages enough points (17.5 per game) and assists (3.5 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Jonathan Komagum's stat line of 6.0 rebounds, 5.4 points and 1.0 assist per game helps him grab the top spot on the Sacramento State rebounding leaderboard.
- William FitzPatrick is the top scorer from deep for the Hornets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Zach Chappell (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Sacramento State while Komagum (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Oregon State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Princeton
L 81-80
Home
11/26/2021
Wake Forest
L 80-77
Away
11/27/2021
Penn State
L 60-45
Home
12/2/2021
Cal
L 73-61
Away
12/5/2021
Arizona
L 90-65
Home
12/11/2021
Sacramento State
-
Home
12/14/2021
UC Davis
-
Home
12/18/2021
Texas A&M
-
Home
12/21/2021
Nicholls State
-
Home
12/28/2021
Sacramento State
-
Home
12/30/2021
Utah
-
Home
Sacramento State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
UCSD
L 71-56
Home
11/23/2021
UC Davis
W 75-63
Home
11/27/2021
Arizona
L 105-59
Away
12/2/2021
Montana
L 65-58
Home
12/4/2021
Montana State
L 68-66
Home
12/11/2021
Oregon State
-
Away
12/19/2021
UC Riverside
-
Away
12/28/2021
Menlo
-
Home
12/28/2021
Oregon State
-
Away
12/30/2021
Southern Utah
-
Away
1/8/2022
Northern Colorado
-
Away