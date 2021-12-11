Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Sacramento State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    November 20, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento State Hornets guard Bryce Fowler (23) shoots the basketball gains UC Davis Aggies guard Ade Adebayo (24) during the second half at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oregon State Beavers (1-8) take an eight-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Sacramento State Hornets (3-5), who have lost three straight. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Sacramento State

    Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Sacramento State

    • The 65.1 points per game the Beavers record are 7.0 fewer points than the Hornets allow (72.1).
    • The Hornets put up 7.6 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Beavers allow (72.2).
    • The Beavers make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
    • The Hornets have shot at a 39.8% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points below the 44.0% shooting opponents of the Beavers have averaged.

    Oregon State Players to Watch

    • Abdul Alatishe leads the Beavers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
    • Dashawn Davis is Oregon State's best passer, dishing out 4.0 assists per game while scoring 7.8 PPG.
    • Jarod Lucas makes more threes per game than any other member of the Beavers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
    • Davis and Alatishe lead Oregon State on the defensive end, with Davis leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Alatishe in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

    Sacramento State Players to Watch

    • The Hornets' Bryce Fowler averages enough points (17.5 per game) and assists (3.5 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
    • Jonathan Komagum's stat line of 6.0 rebounds, 5.4 points and 1.0 assist per game helps him grab the top spot on the Sacramento State rebounding leaderboard.
    • William FitzPatrick is the top scorer from deep for the Hornets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
    • Zach Chappell (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Sacramento State while Komagum (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Oregon State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Princeton

    L 81-80

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Wake Forest

    L 80-77

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Penn State

    L 60-45

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Cal

    L 73-61

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Arizona

    L 90-65

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Sacramento State

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    UC Davis

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Texas A&M

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Nicholls State

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Sacramento State

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Utah

    -

    Home

    Sacramento State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    UCSD

    L 71-56

    Home

    11/23/2021

    UC Davis

    W 75-63

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Arizona

    L 105-59

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Montana

    L 65-58

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Montana State

    L 68-66

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    UC Riverside

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Menlo

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Southern Utah

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Northern Colorado

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Sacramento State at Oregon State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

