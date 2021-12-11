November 20, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento State Hornets guard Bryce Fowler (23) shoots the basketball gains UC Davis Aggies guard Ade Adebayo (24) during the second half at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (1-8) take an eight-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Sacramento State Hornets (3-5), who have lost three straight. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Sacramento State

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Gill Coliseum

Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Sacramento State

The 65.1 points per game the Beavers record are 7.0 fewer points than the Hornets allow (72.1).

The Hornets put up 7.6 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Beavers allow (72.2).

The Beavers make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

The Hornets have shot at a 39.8% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points below the 44.0% shooting opponents of the Beavers have averaged.

Oregon State Players to Watch

Abdul Alatishe leads the Beavers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Dashawn Davis is Oregon State's best passer, dishing out 4.0 assists per game while scoring 7.8 PPG.

Jarod Lucas makes more threes per game than any other member of the Beavers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

Davis and Alatishe lead Oregon State on the defensive end, with Davis leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Alatishe in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

Sacramento State Players to Watch

The Hornets' Bryce Fowler averages enough points (17.5 per game) and assists (3.5 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Jonathan Komagum's stat line of 6.0 rebounds, 5.4 points and 1.0 assist per game helps him grab the top spot on the Sacramento State rebounding leaderboard.

William FitzPatrick is the top scorer from deep for the Hornets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Zach Chappell (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Sacramento State while Komagum (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Oregon State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Princeton L 81-80 Home 11/26/2021 Wake Forest L 80-77 Away 11/27/2021 Penn State L 60-45 Home 12/2/2021 Cal L 73-61 Away 12/5/2021 Arizona L 90-65 Home 12/11/2021 Sacramento State - Home 12/14/2021 UC Davis - Home 12/18/2021 Texas A&M - Home 12/21/2021 Nicholls State - Home 12/28/2021 Sacramento State - Home 12/30/2021 Utah - Home

Sacramento State Schedule