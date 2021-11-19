Publish date:
How to Watch Oregon State vs. Samford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (1-2) play the Samford Bulldogs (2-1) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oregon State vs. Samford
- Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Gill Coliseum
Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Samford
- Last year, the Beavers scored 70.5 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 79.5 the Bulldogs gave up.
- The Bulldogs averaged 9.2 more points per game last year (76.8) than the Beavers allowed their opponents to score (67.6).
- The Beavers made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
- The Bulldogs' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Beavers had given up to their opponents (42.2%).
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Ethan Thompson put up 15.7 points per game last season along with 3.9 assists.
- Abdul Alatishe pulled down 8.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 9.5 points a contest.
- Jarod Lucas knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
- Thompson averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Alatishe compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.
Samford Players to Watch
- A.J. Staton-McCray accumulated 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game last season.
- Richardson Maitre dished out 3.1 assists per game while scoring 6.4 PPG.
- Staton-McCray hit an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Staton-McCray averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Jacob Tryon compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.
Oregon State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Portland State
W 73-64
Home
11/12/2021
Iowa State
L 60-50
Away
11/15/2021
Tulsa
L 64-58
Away
11/18/2021
Samford
-
Home
11/21/2021
Princeton
-
Home
11/26/2021
Wake Forest
-
Away
12/2/2021
Cal
-
Away
12/5/2021
Arizona
-
Home
12/11/2021
Sacramento State
-
Home
Samford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Maryville (TN)
W 99-78
Home
11/11/2021
Spring Hill
W 86-69
Home
11/15/2021
San Francisco
L 77-55
Away
11/18/2021
Oregon State
-
Away
11/26/2021
N.C. A&T
-
Away
11/30/2021
Mississippi College
-
Home
12/5/2021
Belmont
-
Home
12/8/2021
Alabama State
-
Away
12/11/2021
Alabama A&M
-
Home
