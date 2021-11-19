Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Samford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 29, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Cougars forward Fabian White Jr. (35) drives to the basket against Oregon State Beavers forward Maurice Calloo (1) during the first half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oregon State Beavers (1-2) play the Samford Bulldogs (2-1) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Samford

    Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Samford

    • Last year, the Beavers scored 70.5 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 79.5 the Bulldogs gave up.
    • The Bulldogs averaged 9.2 more points per game last year (76.8) than the Beavers allowed their opponents to score (67.6).
    • The Beavers made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
    • The Bulldogs' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Beavers had given up to their opponents (42.2%).

    Oregon State Players to Watch

    • Ethan Thompson put up 15.7 points per game last season along with 3.9 assists.
    • Abdul Alatishe pulled down 8.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 9.5 points a contest.
    • Jarod Lucas knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
    • Thompson averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Alatishe compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

    Samford Players to Watch

    • A.J. Staton-McCray accumulated 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game last season.
    • Richardson Maitre dished out 3.1 assists per game while scoring 6.4 PPG.
    • Staton-McCray hit an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Staton-McCray averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Jacob Tryon compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Oregon State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Portland State

    W 73-64

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Iowa State

    L 60-50

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Tulsa

    L 64-58

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Samford

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Princeton

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Cal

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Sacramento State

    -

    Home

    Samford Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Maryville (TN)

    W 99-78

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Spring Hill

    W 86-69

    Home

    11/15/2021

    San Francisco

    L 77-55

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    N.C. A&T

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Mississippi College

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Belmont

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Alabama State

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Alabama A&M

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Samford at Oregon State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

