    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 29, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Trendon Watford (2) dribbles against Texas A&M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) during the first half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oregon State Beavers (1-9) will try to stop a nine-game losing streak when they host the Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Gill Coliseum.

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Texas A&M

    Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Texas A&M

    • The Aggies put up only 0.9 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Beavers give up (72.1).
    • The Beavers put up only 4.0 more points per game (65.0) than the Aggies allow (61.0).
    • This season, the Aggies have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 44.6% of shots the Beavers' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Beavers' 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Aggies have given up to their opponents (38.6%).

    Texas A&M Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Aggies this season is Quenton Jackson, who averages 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.
    • Tyrece Radford is Texas A&M's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.6 per game, while Marcus Williams is its best passer, averaging 3.0 assists in each contest.
    • Andre Gordon makes more threes per game than any other member of the Aggies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
    • Jackson and Ethan Henderson lead Texas A&M on the defensive end, with Jackson leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Henderson in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

    Oregon State Players to Watch

    • Abdul Alatishe records 11.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the Beavers, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • Dashawn Davis' assist statline paces Oregon State; he racks up 4.2 assists per game.
    • Jarod Lucas knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Beavers.
    • Oregon State's leader in steals is Davis (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Alatishe (1.2 per game).

    Texas A&M Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 69-58

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Butler

    W 57-50

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Notre Dame

    W 73-67

    Away

    11/30/2021

    New Orleans

    W 85-65

    Home

    12/11/2021

    TCU

    L 68-64

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Northwestern State

    -

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Dallas Christian

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Central Arkansas

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Georgia

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Arkansas

    -

    Home

    Oregon State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Wake Forest

    L 80-77

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Penn State

    L 60-45

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Cal

    L 73-61

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Arizona

    L 90-65

    Home

    12/14/2021

    UC Davis

    L 71-64

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Texas A&M

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Nicholls State

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Sacramento State

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Utah

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Colorado

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Texas A&M at Oregon State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

