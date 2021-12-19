Dec 29, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Trendon Watford (2) dribbles against Texas A&M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) during the first half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (1-9) will try to stop a nine-game losing streak when they host the Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Gill Coliseum.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Texas A&M

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Gill Coliseum

Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Texas A&M

The Aggies put up only 0.9 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Beavers give up (72.1).

The Beavers put up only 4.0 more points per game (65.0) than the Aggies allow (61.0).

This season, the Aggies have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 44.6% of shots the Beavers' opponents have knocked down.

The Beavers' 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Aggies have given up to their opponents (38.6%).

Texas A&M Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Aggies this season is Quenton Jackson, who averages 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.

Tyrece Radford is Texas A&M's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.6 per game, while Marcus Williams is its best passer, averaging 3.0 assists in each contest.

Andre Gordon makes more threes per game than any other member of the Aggies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.

Jackson and Ethan Henderson lead Texas A&M on the defensive end, with Jackson leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Henderson in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

Oregon State Players to Watch

Abdul Alatishe records 11.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the Beavers, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Dashawn Davis' assist statline paces Oregon State; he racks up 4.2 assists per game.

Jarod Lucas knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Beavers.

Oregon State's leader in steals is Davis (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Alatishe (1.2 per game).

Texas A&M Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/22/2021 Wisconsin L 69-58 Away 11/23/2021 Butler W 57-50 Away 11/24/2021 Notre Dame W 73-67 Away 11/30/2021 New Orleans W 85-65 Home 12/11/2021 TCU L 68-64 Home 12/18/2021 Oregon State - Away 12/21/2021 Northwestern State - Home 12/27/2021 Dallas Christian - Home 12/29/2021 Central Arkansas - Home 1/4/2022 Georgia - Away 1/8/2022 Arkansas - Home

Oregon State Schedule