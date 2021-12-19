How to Watch Oregon State vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (1-9) will try to stop a nine-game losing streak when they host the Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Gill Coliseum.
How to Watch Oregon State vs. Texas A&M
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Gill Coliseum
Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Texas A&M
- The Aggies put up only 0.9 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Beavers give up (72.1).
- The Beavers put up only 4.0 more points per game (65.0) than the Aggies allow (61.0).
- This season, the Aggies have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 44.6% of shots the Beavers' opponents have knocked down.
- The Beavers' 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Aggies have given up to their opponents (38.6%).
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Aggies this season is Quenton Jackson, who averages 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.
- Tyrece Radford is Texas A&M's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.6 per game, while Marcus Williams is its best passer, averaging 3.0 assists in each contest.
- Andre Gordon makes more threes per game than any other member of the Aggies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
- Jackson and Ethan Henderson lead Texas A&M on the defensive end, with Jackson leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Henderson in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Abdul Alatishe records 11.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the Beavers, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Dashawn Davis' assist statline paces Oregon State; he racks up 4.2 assists per game.
- Jarod Lucas knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Beavers.
- Oregon State's leader in steals is Davis (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Alatishe (1.2 per game).
Texas A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Wisconsin
L 69-58
Away
11/23/2021
Butler
W 57-50
Away
11/24/2021
Notre Dame
W 73-67
Away
11/30/2021
New Orleans
W 85-65
Home
12/11/2021
TCU
L 68-64
Home
12/18/2021
Oregon State
-
Away
12/21/2021
Northwestern State
-
Home
12/27/2021
Dallas Christian
-
Home
12/29/2021
Central Arkansas
-
Home
1/4/2022
Georgia
-
Away
1/8/2022
Arkansas
-
Home
Oregon State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Wake Forest
L 80-77
Away
11/27/2021
Penn State
L 60-45
Home
12/2/2021
Cal
L 73-61
Away
12/5/2021
Arizona
L 90-65
Home
12/14/2021
UC Davis
L 71-64
Home
12/18/2021
Texas A&M
-
Home
12/21/2021
Nicholls State
-
Home
12/28/2021
Sacramento State
-
Home
12/30/2021
Utah
-
Home
1/1/2022
Colorado
-
Home