How to Watch Oregon State vs. Tulsa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (0-0) take the court against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Tulsa vs. Oregon State
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Donald W. Reynolds Center
- Arena: Donald W. Reynolds Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oregon State
-2.5
131.5 points
Key Stats for Tulsa vs. Oregon State
- Last year, the 70.5 points per game the Beavers recorded were only 4.9 more points than the Golden Hurricane allowed (65.6).
- The Golden Hurricane put up only 0.8 more points per game last year (68.4) than the Beavers allowed their opponents to score (67.6).
- The Beavers shot 43.6% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Golden Hurricane allowed to opponents.
- The Golden Hurricane shot at a 44.8% clip from the field last season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Beavers averaged.
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Abdul Alatishe led the Beavers at 8.6 rebounds per contest last year, while also putting up 1.8 assists and 9.5 points.
- Jarod Lucas averaged 12.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game last season, shooting 38% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Zach Reichle posted 7.2 points, 3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last year, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Gianni Hunt averaged 4.9 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he averaged 0.8 steals and 0 blocks.
Tulsa Players to Watch
- Brandon Rachal put up 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season.
- Elijah Joiner averaged 3.8 assists per game to go with his 10.8 PPG scoring average.
- Austin Richie knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.
- Rachal was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest.
Live Stream: FUBOTV
