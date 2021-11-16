Nov 29, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Elijah Joiner (3) drives against South Carolina Gamecocks guard TJ Moss (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (0-0) take the court against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Tulsa vs. Oregon State

Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Favorite Spread Total Oregon State -2.5 131.5 points

Key Stats for Tulsa vs. Oregon State

Last year, the 70.5 points per game the Beavers recorded were only 4.9 more points than the Golden Hurricane allowed (65.6).

The Golden Hurricane put up only 0.8 more points per game last year (68.4) than the Beavers allowed their opponents to score (67.6).

The Beavers shot 43.6% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Golden Hurricane allowed to opponents.

The Golden Hurricane shot at a 44.8% clip from the field last season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Beavers averaged.

Oregon State Players to Watch

Abdul Alatishe led the Beavers at 8.6 rebounds per contest last year, while also putting up 1.8 assists and 9.5 points.

Jarod Lucas averaged 12.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game last season, shooting 38% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Zach Reichle posted 7.2 points, 3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last year, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Gianni Hunt averaged 4.9 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he averaged 0.8 steals and 0 blocks.

Tulsa Players to Watch