    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Tulsa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 29, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Elijah Joiner (3) drives against South Carolina Gamecocks guard TJ Moss (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oregon State Beavers (0-0) take the court against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Tulsa vs. Oregon State

    Oregon State vs Tulsa Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Oregon State

    -2.5

    131.5 points

    Key Stats for Tulsa vs. Oregon State

    • Last year, the 70.5 points per game the Beavers recorded were only 4.9 more points than the Golden Hurricane allowed (65.6).
    • The Golden Hurricane put up only 0.8 more points per game last year (68.4) than the Beavers allowed their opponents to score (67.6).
    • The Beavers shot 43.6% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Golden Hurricane allowed to opponents.
    • The Golden Hurricane shot at a 44.8% clip from the field last season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Beavers averaged.

    Oregon State Players to Watch

    • Abdul Alatishe led the Beavers at 8.6 rebounds per contest last year, while also putting up 1.8 assists and 9.5 points.
    • Jarod Lucas averaged 12.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game last season, shooting 38% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Zach Reichle posted 7.2 points, 3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last year, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Gianni Hunt averaged 4.9 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he averaged 0.8 steals and 0 blocks.

    Tulsa Players to Watch

    • Brandon Rachal put up 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season.
    • Elijah Joiner averaged 3.8 assists per game to go with his 10.8 PPG scoring average.
    • Austin Richie knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.
    • Rachal was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Oregon State at Tulsa

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

