Oregon State vs. UC Davis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    •
    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. UC Davis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    November 20, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; UC Davis Aggies guard Elijah Pepper (40) shoots the basketball against Sacramento State Hornets guard Brandon Davis (11) during the first half at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oregon State Beavers (1-8) will attempt to end a four-game home losing streak when they take on the UC Davis Aggies (4-3) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Gill Coliseum. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. UC Davis

    Key Stats for Oregon State vs. UC Davis

    • The Beavers score only 1.8 fewer points per game (65.1) than the Aggies give up (66.9).
    • The Aggies score an average of 70.0 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 72.2 the Beavers give up to opponents.
    • This season, the Beavers have a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Aggies' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Aggies are shooting 44.3% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 44.0% the Beavers' opponents have shot this season.

    Oregon State Players to Watch

    • Abdul Alatishe leads the Beavers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 12.3 points and 7.3 boards per game.
    • Dashawn Davis is Oregon State's best passer, distributing 4.0 assists per game while scoring 7.8 PPG.
    • Jarod Lucas makes more threes per game than any other member of the Beavers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
    • The Oregon State steals leader is Davis, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Alatishe, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

    UC Davis Players to Watch

    • Elijah Pepper averages 15.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Aggies.
    • Christian Anigwe has a stat line of 7.0 rebounds, 11.6 points and 1.4 assists per game for UC Davis to take the top rebound spot on the team. Ezra Manjon has the top spot for assists with 2.7 per game, adding 11.1 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest.
    • Pepper is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Aggies, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
    • Pepper (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for UC Davis while Anigwe (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Oregon State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Princeton

    L 81-80

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Wake Forest

    L 80-77

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Penn State

    L 60-45

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Cal

    L 73-61

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Arizona

    L 90-65

    Home

    12/14/2021

    UC Davis

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Texas A&M

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Nicholls State

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Sacramento State

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Sacramento State

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Utah

    -

    Home

    UC Davis Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Pepperdine

    L 72-67

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Sacramento State

    L 75-63

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Academy of Art

    L 79-60

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Pacific (CA)

    W 63-57

    Home

    12/4/2021

    UC Merced

    W 81-40

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Pacific (CA)

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Portland

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    UC Riverside

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Hawaii

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    UC Irvine

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    14
    2021

    UC Davis at Oregon State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
