Oregon State vs. UC Davis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

The Oregon State Beavers (1-8) will attempt to end a four-game home losing streak when they take on the UC Davis Aggies (4-3) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Gill Coliseum. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. UC Davis

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Gill Coliseum

Key Stats for Oregon State vs. UC Davis

The Beavers score only 1.8 fewer points per game (65.1) than the Aggies give up (66.9).

The Aggies score an average of 70.0 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 72.2 the Beavers give up to opponents.

This season, the Beavers have a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Aggies' opponents have knocked down.

The Aggies are shooting 44.3% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 44.0% the Beavers' opponents have shot this season.

Oregon State Players to Watch

Abdul Alatishe leads the Beavers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 12.3 points and 7.3 boards per game.

Dashawn Davis is Oregon State's best passer, distributing 4.0 assists per game while scoring 7.8 PPG.

Jarod Lucas makes more threes per game than any other member of the Beavers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

The Oregon State steals leader is Davis, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Alatishe, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

UC Davis Players to Watch

Elijah Pepper averages 15.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Aggies.

Christian Anigwe has a stat line of 7.0 rebounds, 11.6 points and 1.4 assists per game for UC Davis to take the top rebound spot on the team. Ezra Manjon has the top spot for assists with 2.7 per game, adding 11.1 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest.

Pepper is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Aggies, hitting 2.3 threes per game.

Pepper (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for UC Davis while Anigwe (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Oregon State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Princeton L 81-80 Home 11/26/2021 Wake Forest L 80-77 Away 11/27/2021 Penn State L 60-45 Home 12/2/2021 Cal L 73-61 Away 12/5/2021 Arizona L 90-65 Home 12/14/2021 UC Davis - Home 12/18/2021 Texas A&M - Home 12/21/2021 Nicholls State - Home 12/28/2021 Sacramento State - Home 12/28/2021 Sacramento State - Home 12/30/2021 Utah - Home

