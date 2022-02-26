Oregon State vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch Oregon State vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 17, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers guard Dashawn Davis (13) dribbles up the floor during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (3-23, 1-15 Pac-12) will host the No. 12 UCLA Bruins (21-6, 12-5 Pac-12) after losing six straight home games. The matchup begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. UCLA

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Gill Coliseum

Gill Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Oregon State vs. UCLA

The Bruins average only 3.2 fewer points per game (73.3) than the Beavers allow (76.5).

The Beavers' 67.7 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 62.1 the Bruins give up to opponents.

This season, the Bruins have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Beavers' opponents have hit.

The Beavers are shooting 44.2% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 41.0% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.

UCLA Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Bruins this season is Johnny Juzang, who averages 17.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

UCLA's leading rebounder is Myles Johnson averaging 6.0 boards per game and its best passer is Tyger Campbell and his 4.3 assists per game.

Juzang makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bruins, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.

Campbell and Johnson lead UCLA on the defensive end, with Campbell leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Johnson in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Oregon State Players to Watch

Jarod Lucas racks up 13.2 points per game to be the top scorer for the Beavers.

Abdul Alatishe has a stat line of 5.5 rebounds, 9.8 points and 1.5 assists per game for Oregon State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Dashawn Davis has the top spot for assists with 5.3 per game, adding 10.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

Lucas hits 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Beavers.

Davis (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oregon State while Ahmad Rand (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 USC L 67-64 Away 2/17/2022 Washington State W 76-56 Home 2/19/2022 Washington W 76-50 Home 2/21/2022 Arizona State W 66-52 Home 2/24/2022 Oregon L 68-63 Away 2/26/2022 Oregon State - Away 2/28/2022 Washington - Away 3/5/2022 USC - Home

Oregon State Schedule