Oregon State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

How to Watch Oregon State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (3-22, 1-14 Pac-12) will try to break a 12-game losing streak when they host the No. 16 USC Trojans (23-4, 12-4 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Gill Coliseum. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Gill Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Oregon State vs. USC
- The Trojans record 72.9 points per game, only 2.9 fewer points than the 75.8 the Beavers give up.
- The Beavers put up just 3.0 more points per game (66.7) than the Trojans give up (63.7).
- The Trojans are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Beavers allow to opponents.
- The Beavers have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 37.5% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.
USC Players to Watch
- Isaiah Mobley leads the Trojans in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 14.4 points, pulling down 8.3 boards and dishing out 3.4 assists per game.
- Boogie Ellis leads the Trojans in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Mobley is a standout on the defensive end for USC, leading the team in steals with 0.9 per game and blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Jarod Lucas is the top scorer for the Beavers with 13.0 points per game. He also tacks on 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game to his stats.
- Abdul Alatishe puts up a stat line of 5.6 rebounds, 9.9 points and 1.5 assists per game for Oregon State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Dashawn Davis has the top spot for assists with 5.3 per game, adding 9.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per outing.
- Lucas is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Beavers, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Oregon State's leader in steals is Davis (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ahmad Rand (1.2 per game).
USC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Arizona
L 72-63
Away
2/8/2022
Pacific (CA)
W 74-68
Home
2/12/2022
UCLA
W 67-64
Home
2/17/2022
Washington
W 79-69
Home
2/20/2022
Washington State
W 62-60
Home
2/24/2022
Oregon State
-
Away
2/26/2022
Oregon
-
Away
3/1/2022
Arizona
-
Home
3/5/2022
UCLA
-
Away
Oregon State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
Cal
L 63-61
Home
2/12/2022
Stanford
L 76-65
Home
2/15/2022
Colorado
L 90-64
Home
2/17/2022
Arizona
L 83-69
Away
2/19/2022
Arizona State
L 73-53
Away
2/24/2022
USC
-
Home
2/26/2022
UCLA
-
Home
2/28/2022
Washington State
-
Home
3/3/2022
Washington State
-
Away
3/5/2022
Washington
-
Away
