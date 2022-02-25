Oregon State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (3-22, 1-14 Pac-12) will try to break a 12-game losing streak when they host the No. 16 USC Trojans (23-4, 12-4 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Gill Coliseum. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. USC

Key Stats for Oregon State vs. USC

  • The Trojans record 72.9 points per game, only 2.9 fewer points than the 75.8 the Beavers give up.
  • The Beavers put up just 3.0 more points per game (66.7) than the Trojans give up (63.7).
  • The Trojans are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Beavers allow to opponents.
  • The Beavers have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 37.5% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.

USC Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Mobley leads the Trojans in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 14.4 points, pulling down 8.3 boards and dishing out 3.4 assists per game.
  • Boogie Ellis leads the Trojans in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Mobley is a standout on the defensive end for USC, leading the team in steals with 0.9 per game and blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Oregon State Players to Watch

  • Jarod Lucas is the top scorer for the Beavers with 13.0 points per game. He also tacks on 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game to his stats.
  • Abdul Alatishe puts up a stat line of 5.6 rebounds, 9.9 points and 1.5 assists per game for Oregon State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Dashawn Davis has the top spot for assists with 5.3 per game, adding 9.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per outing.
  • Lucas is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Beavers, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
  • Oregon State's leader in steals is Davis (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ahmad Rand (1.2 per game).

USC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Arizona

L 72-63

Away

2/8/2022

Pacific (CA)

W 74-68

Home

2/12/2022

UCLA

W 67-64

Home

2/17/2022

Washington

W 79-69

Home

2/20/2022

Washington State

W 62-60

Home

2/24/2022

Oregon State

-

Away

2/26/2022

Oregon

-

Away

3/1/2022

Arizona

-

Home

3/5/2022

UCLA

-

Away

Oregon State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Cal

L 63-61

Home

2/12/2022

Stanford

L 76-65

Home

2/15/2022

Colorado

L 90-64

Home

2/17/2022

Arizona

L 83-69

Away

2/19/2022

Arizona State

L 73-53

Away

2/24/2022

USC

-

Home

2/26/2022

UCLA

-

Home

2/28/2022

Washington State

-

Home

3/3/2022

Washington State

-

Away

3/5/2022

Washington

-

Away

How To Watch

February
24
2022

USC at Oregon State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
