The last two teams in the Pac-12 face-off as each team vies for the higher ranking in the standings.

Oregon State has had a rough season just after the halfway point. They are second-to-last in the Pac-12 conference with a record of 1-7 and an overall record of 3-15.

The Beavers' only conference win came back in December, ironically, against Utah. They won 88-76 in that matchup. Since then, this team has gone on to lose five straight conference games coming into this game.

How to Watch Oregon State Beavers at Utah Utes Today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Utah just happens to be the only team in the conference worse than the Beavers. The Utes are 8-14 overall this season, which is better, but they find themselves just 1-11 in conference play.

The Utes' only conference win came against California. They also bring a losing streak into this game of 10 conference games. This could be their first win since the new year break.

In the matchup of the game, Warith Alatishe leads the Beavers scoring 10.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game. He will be matched up with Branden Carlson from Utah who averages 13.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

