Oregon State vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Oregon State vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (1-4) aim to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Oregon State
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wake Forest
-4.5
140 points
Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Oregon State
- The 87.6 points per game the Demon Deacons record are 18.2 more points than the Beavers allow (69.4).
- The Beavers' 67.6 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 63.4 the Demon Deacons give up.
- This season, the Demon Deacons have a 53.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.1% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Beavers' opponents have hit.
- The Beavers are shooting 44.1% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 39.7% the Demon Deacons' opponents have shot this season.
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Jake Laravia puts up 14.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 2.8 steals and 1.0 block.
- Daivien Williamson is putting up 15.0 points, 1.4 assists and 1.6 rebounds per game.
- Cameron Hildreth averages 9.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 68.2% from the floor.
- Khadim Sy averages a team-best 5.2 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 7.8 points and 0.0 assists, shooting 51.9% from the floor.
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Abdul Alatishe is the Beavers' top scorer (12.8 points per game) and rebounder (7.2), and contributes 2.2 assists.
- Dashawn Davis is the Beavers' top assist man (4.8 per game), and he produces 8.8 points and 4.0 rebounds.
- Jarod Lucas is averaging 11.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, making 40.5% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.
- Maurice Calloo gets the Beavers 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Gianni Hunt gives the Beavers 3.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.
How To Watch
November
26
2021
Oregon State at Wake Forest
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)