Oregon State vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oregon State Beavers (1-4) aim to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

    How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Oregon State

    • Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
    Wake Forest vs Oregon State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Wake Forest

    -4.5

    140 points

    Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Oregon State

    • The 87.6 points per game the Demon Deacons record are 18.2 more points than the Beavers allow (69.4).
    • The Beavers' 67.6 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 63.4 the Demon Deacons give up.
    • This season, the Demon Deacons have a 53.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.1% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Beavers' opponents have hit.
    • The Beavers are shooting 44.1% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 39.7% the Demon Deacons' opponents have shot this season.

    Wake Forest Players to Watch

    • Jake Laravia puts up 14.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 2.8 steals and 1.0 block.
    • Daivien Williamson is putting up 15.0 points, 1.4 assists and 1.6 rebounds per game.
    • Cameron Hildreth averages 9.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 68.2% from the floor.
    • Khadim Sy averages a team-best 5.2 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 7.8 points and 0.0 assists, shooting 51.9% from the floor.

    Oregon State Players to Watch

    • Abdul Alatishe is the Beavers' top scorer (12.8 points per game) and rebounder (7.2), and contributes 2.2 assists.
    • Dashawn Davis is the Beavers' top assist man (4.8 per game), and he produces 8.8 points and 4.0 rebounds.
    • Jarod Lucas is averaging 11.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, making 40.5% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.
    • Maurice Calloo gets the Beavers 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Gianni Hunt gives the Beavers 3.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.

