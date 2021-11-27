How to Watch Oregon State vs. Wake Forest in Men's College Basketball

Oregon State has been unable to carry its momentum from last season into this season. The Beavers play Wake Forest on Friday.

Last year, there were few teams better in March than the Oregon State Beavers. After starting the Pac-12 Conference tournament on the NCAA tournament bubble, the Beavers made a run all the way to the Championship game and won the first Pac-12 title in program history.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Wake Forest in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Oregon State vs. Wake Forest game on fuboTV:

Once in March Madness, the Beavers weren’t ready to let their season end there either. They upset the Tennessee Volunteers in their first game and then proceeded to take out Oklahoma State and Loyola-Chicago before losing to Houston in the Elite Eight.

However, Ethan Thompson, the catalyst to Oregon State’s end-of-the-year turnaround, is no longer with the Beavers. In his absence, the Beavers have got off to an abysmal start this year. They are currently 1-4 and have lost their previous two games by a total of two points.

Head coach Wayne Tinkle is one win shy of tying Bob Hager for the third-most wins in program history.

Yet, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are just one of three unbeaten teams left in the ACC to date. Steve Forbes's second season has also brought major improvements on both ends of the floor.

Wake Forest ranks first in the ACC in scoring (87.6 points per game), field goal percentage (53.2%), three-pointers made (49) and steals (11).

The combination of Alondes Williams and Daivien Williamson is the biggest reason why the Demon Deacons have gotten off to a stellar start and will look to keep the good times rolling tonight.

