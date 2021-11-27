Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Wake Forest in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oregon State has been unable to carry its momentum from last season into this season. The Beavers play Wake Forest on Friday.
    Author:

    Last year, there were few teams better in March than the Oregon State Beavers. After starting the Pac-12 Conference tournament on the NCAA tournament bubble, the Beavers made a run all the way to the Championship game and won the first Pac-12 title in program history.

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Wake Forest in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    Live stream the Oregon State vs. Wake Forest game on fuboTV: Start your 7-day free trial!

    Once in March Madness, the Beavers weren’t ready to let their season end there either. They upset the Tennessee Volunteers in their first game and then proceeded to take out Oklahoma State and Loyola-Chicago before losing to Houston in the Elite Eight.

    However, Ethan Thompson, the catalyst to Oregon State’s end-of-the-year turnaround, is no longer with the Beavers. In his absence, the Beavers have got off to an abysmal start this year. They are currently 1-4 and have lost their previous two games by a total of two points.

    Head coach Wayne Tinkle is one win shy of tying Bob Hager for the third-most wins in program history.

    Yet, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are just one of three unbeaten teams left in the ACC to date. Steve Forbes's second season has also brought major improvements on both ends of the floor.

    Wake Forest ranks first in the ACC in scoring (87.6 points per game), field goal percentage (53.2%), three-pointers made (49) and steals (11).

    The combination of Alondes Williams and Daivien Williamson is the biggest reason why the Demon Deacons have gotten off to a stellar start and will look to keep the good times rolling tonight.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Oregon State vs. Wake Forest

    TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
    Time
    9:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Warith Alatishe (10) drives against Loyola-Chicago Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Wake Forest in Men's College Basketball

    58 seconds ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (2), forward DeAndre Williams (12) and guard Jayden Hardaway (25) react from the bench after a basket during the second half against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Iowa State vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    58 seconds ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wake Forest vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    58 seconds ago
    Nov 24, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) shoots over Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    58 seconds ago
    Nov 22, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) dunks over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    58 seconds ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon State vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    58 seconds ago
    USATSI_17225813
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks at Nuggets

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_17214068
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Jazz

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_15750709
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Wichita State vs. Missouri in Men's College Basketball

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy