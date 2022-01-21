Oregon State vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies guard Daejon Davis (11) and guard PJ Fuller (4) react during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Washington defeated Stanford 67-64. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (3-13, 1-5 Pac-12) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Washington Huskies (8-8, 3-2 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Gill Coliseum. The matchup airs at 11:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Washington

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Gill Coliseum

Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Washington

The Beavers score just two more points per game (69.1) than the Huskies allow (67.1).

The Huskies put up an average of 65.3 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 73.8 the Beavers allow to opponents.

This season, the Beavers have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Huskies' opponents have made.

The Huskies' 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than the Beavers have allowed to their opponents (45%).

Oregon State Players to Watch

Jarod Lucas leads the Beavers in scoring, tallying 14.2 points per game to go with 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Oregon State's leading rebounder is Abdul Alatishe averaging 6.4 boards per game and its best passer is Dashawn Davis and his 5.1 assists per game.

Lucas makes more threes per game than any other member of the Beavers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Davis and Ahmad Rand lead Oregon State on the defensive end, with Davis leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Rand in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

Washington Players to Watch

Terrell Brown Jr.'s points (21 per game) and assists (four per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Huskies' leaderboards.

Nate Roberts grabs 6.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 3.9 points per game and adds 0.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard.

Daejon Davis averages 1.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Huskies.

Washington's leader in steals is Brown with 2.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Roberts with 0.9 per game.

Oregon State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/21/2021 Nicholls State W 83-61 Home 12/30/2021 Utah W 88-76 Home 1/10/2022 Oregon L 78-76 Home 1/13/2022 USC L 81-71 Away 1/15/2022 UCLA L 81-65 Away 1/20/2022 Washington - Home 1/22/2022 Washington State - Home 1/29/2022 Oregon - Away 2/3/2022 Utah - Away 2/5/2022 Colorado - Away 2/9/2022 Cal - Home

Washington Schedule