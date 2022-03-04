Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) drives to the hoop against Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) and guard PJ Fuller (4) during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (3-25, 1-18 Pac-12) will attempt to end a 12-game road slide when they visit the Washington Huskies (15-15, 10-9 Pac-12) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Washington vs. Oregon State

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Washington vs. Oregon State

  • The Huskies score 68.0 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 78.1 the Beavers give up.
  • The Beavers' 68.3 points per game are only 2.1 fewer points than the 70.4 the Huskies give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Huskies have a 40.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% lower than the 47.6% of shots the Beavers' opponents have knocked down.

Washington Players to Watch

  • Terrell Brown Jr. puts up 22.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 2.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Emmitt Matthews Jr. paces the Huskies with 11.8 points per contest and 0.6 assists, while also putting up 4.9 rebounds.
  • Jamal Bey is putting up 8.8 points, 0.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest.
  • Nate Roberts averages a team-leading 7.1 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 5.4 points and 0.2 assists, shooting 51.2% from the field.
  • Daejon Davis averages a team-leading 2.8 assists per contest. He is also putting up 7.6 points and 3.0 rebounds, shooting 35.4% from the field and 31.3% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Oregon State Players to Watch

  • Dashawn Davis is averaging a team-leading 5.5 assists per game. And he is delivering 10.7 points and 3.2 rebounds, making 45.9% of his shots from the field.
  • Abdul Alatishe is posting a team-high 5.2 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 9.3 points and 1.4 assists, making 52.6% of his shots from the field.
  • Jarod Lucas is the Beavers' top scorer (13.3 points per game), and he puts up 1.2 assists and 2.3 rebounds.
  • Roman Silva is posting 6.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest, making 59.2% of his shots from the field.
  • The Beavers get 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Glenn Taylor Jr..

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Oregon State at Washington

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
