How to Watch Oregon State vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (3-25, 1-18 Pac-12) will attempt to end a 12-game road slide when they visit the Washington Huskies (15-15, 10-9 Pac-12) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET.
Key Stats for Washington vs. Oregon State
- The Huskies score 68.0 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 78.1 the Beavers give up.
- The Beavers' 68.3 points per game are only 2.1 fewer points than the 70.4 the Huskies give up to opponents.
- This season, the Huskies have a 40.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% lower than the 47.6% of shots the Beavers' opponents have knocked down.
Washington Players to Watch
- Terrell Brown Jr. puts up 22.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 2.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Emmitt Matthews Jr. paces the Huskies with 11.8 points per contest and 0.6 assists, while also putting up 4.9 rebounds.
- Jamal Bey is putting up 8.8 points, 0.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest.
- Nate Roberts averages a team-leading 7.1 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 5.4 points and 0.2 assists, shooting 51.2% from the field.
- Daejon Davis averages a team-leading 2.8 assists per contest. He is also putting up 7.6 points and 3.0 rebounds, shooting 35.4% from the field and 31.3% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Dashawn Davis is averaging a team-leading 5.5 assists per game. And he is delivering 10.7 points and 3.2 rebounds, making 45.9% of his shots from the field.
- Abdul Alatishe is posting a team-high 5.2 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 9.3 points and 1.4 assists, making 52.6% of his shots from the field.
- Jarod Lucas is the Beavers' top scorer (13.3 points per game), and he puts up 1.2 assists and 2.3 rebounds.
- Roman Silva is posting 6.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest, making 59.2% of his shots from the field.
- The Beavers get 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Glenn Taylor Jr..
