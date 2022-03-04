Mar 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) drives to the hoop against Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) and guard PJ Fuller (4) during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (3-25, 1-18 Pac-12) will attempt to end a 12-game road slide when they visit the Washington Huskies (15-15, 10-9 Pac-12) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Washington vs. Oregon State

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Washington vs. Oregon State

The Huskies score 68.0 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 78.1 the Beavers give up.

The Beavers' 68.3 points per game are only 2.1 fewer points than the 70.4 the Huskies give up to opponents.

This season, the Huskies have a 40.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% lower than the 47.6% of shots the Beavers' opponents have knocked down.

Washington Players to Watch

Terrell Brown Jr. puts up 22.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 2.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. paces the Huskies with 11.8 points per contest and 0.6 assists, while also putting up 4.9 rebounds.

Jamal Bey is putting up 8.8 points, 0.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest.

Nate Roberts averages a team-leading 7.1 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 5.4 points and 0.2 assists, shooting 51.2% from the field.

Daejon Davis averages a team-leading 2.8 assists per contest. He is also putting up 7.6 points and 3.0 rebounds, shooting 35.4% from the field and 31.3% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Oregon State Players to Watch