Oregon State vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 17, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers guard Dashawn Davis (13) dribbles up the floor during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington State Cougars (15-13, 8-9 Pac-12) will visit the Oregon State Beavers (3-24, 1-16 Pac-12) after losing four straight road games. The matchup begins at 11:00 PM ET on Monday, February 28, 2022.

Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022

Monday, February 28, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Gill Coliseum

Gill Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Washington State

The 67.2 points per game the Beavers score are just 3.4 more points than the Cougars allow (63.8).

The Cougars score 6.7 fewer points per game (70.5) than the Beavers allow (77.2).

The Beavers make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).

The Cougars are shooting 40.2% from the field, 7.0% lower than the 47.2% the Beavers' opponents have shot this season.

Oregon State Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Beavers this season is Jarod Lucas, who averages 13.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.

Abdul Alatishe leads Oregon State in rebounding, averaging 5.3 per game, while Dashawn Davis leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.

The Beavers get the most three-point shooting production out of Lucas, who makes 2.3 threes per game.

Davis and Ahmad Rand lead Oregon State on the defensive end, with Davis leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Rand in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Washington State Players to Watch

Michael Flowers' points (13.9 per game) and assists (3.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Cougars' leaderboards.

Efe Abogidi is at the top of the Washington State rebounding leaderboard with 5.7 rebounds per game. He also scores 7.3 points and adds 0.5 assists per game.

Flowers is consistent from distance and leads the Cougars with 2.8 made threes per game.

Washington State's leader in steals is Noah Williams with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Abogidi with 1.6 per game.

Oregon State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/15/2022 Colorado L 90-64 Home 2/17/2022 Arizona L 83-69 Away 2/19/2022 Arizona State L 73-53 Away 2/24/2022 USC L 94-91 Home 2/26/2022 UCLA L 94-55 Home 2/28/2022 Washington State - Home 3/3/2022 Washington State - Away 3/5/2022 Washington - Away

Washington State Schedule