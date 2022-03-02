How to Watch Oregon State vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (3-25, 1-17 Pac-12) aim to stop a 15-game losing streak when they visit the Washington State Cougars (16-13, 9-9 Pac-12) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Beasley Coliseum.
How to Watch Washington State vs. Oregon State
- Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Beasley Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Washington State vs. Oregon State
- The Cougars record 71.6 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 78.1 the Beavers allow.
- The Beavers put up just 3.4 more points per game (68.3) than the Cougars allow (64.9).
- This season, the Cougars have a 40.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% lower than the 47.6% of shots the Beavers' opponents have knocked down.
- The Beavers have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
Washington State Players to Watch
- Efe Abogidi is tops on the Cougars at 5.6 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.5 assists and 7.2 points.
- Mouhamed Gueye averages 8.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, shooting 50.8% from the field.
- Noah Williams puts up 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Tyrell Roberts averages 10.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Dashawn Davis is posting a team-high 5.5 assists per contest. And he is producing 10.7 points and 3.2 rebounds, making 45.9% of his shots from the floor.
- Abdul Alatishe is posting a team-high 5.2 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 9.3 points and 1.4 assists, making 52.6% of his shots from the field.
- Jarod Lucas paces the Beavers in scoring (13.3 points per game) and assists (1.2), and posts 2.3 rebounds. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- The Beavers receive 6.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Roman Silva.
- Glenn Taylor Jr. gets the Beavers 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
