How to Watch Oregon State vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 23, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) shoots the ball against Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Washington State won 78-70. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (3-25, 1-17 Pac-12) aim to stop a 15-game losing streak when they visit the Washington State Cougars (16-13, 9-9 Pac-12) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Beasley Coliseum.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Oregon State

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Beasley Coliseum

Beasley Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV

Key Stats for Washington State vs. Oregon State

The Cougars record 71.6 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 78.1 the Beavers allow.

The Beavers put up just 3.4 more points per game (68.3) than the Cougars allow (64.9).

This season, the Cougars have a 40.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% lower than the 47.6% of shots the Beavers' opponents have knocked down.

The Beavers have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

Washington State Players to Watch

Efe Abogidi is tops on the Cougars at 5.6 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.5 assists and 7.2 points.

Mouhamed Gueye averages 8.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, shooting 50.8% from the field.

Noah Williams puts up 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Tyrell Roberts averages 10.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Oregon State Players to Watch