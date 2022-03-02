Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 23, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) shoots the ball against Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Washington State won 78-70. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (3-25, 1-17 Pac-12) aim to stop a 15-game losing streak when they visit the Washington State Cougars (16-13, 9-9 Pac-12) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Beasley Coliseum.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Oregon State

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Beasley Coliseum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Washington State vs. Oregon State

  • The Cougars record 71.6 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 78.1 the Beavers allow.
  • The Beavers put up just 3.4 more points per game (68.3) than the Cougars allow (64.9).
  • This season, the Cougars have a 40.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% lower than the 47.6% of shots the Beavers' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Beavers have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

Washington State Players to Watch

  • Efe Abogidi is tops on the Cougars at 5.6 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.5 assists and 7.2 points.
  • Mouhamed Gueye averages 8.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, shooting 50.8% from the field.
  • Noah Williams puts up 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Tyrell Roberts averages 10.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Oregon State Players to Watch

  • Dashawn Davis is posting a team-high 5.5 assists per contest. And he is producing 10.7 points and 3.2 rebounds, making 45.9% of his shots from the floor.
  • Abdul Alatishe is posting a team-high 5.2 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 9.3 points and 1.4 assists, making 52.6% of his shots from the field.
  • Jarod Lucas paces the Beavers in scoring (13.3 points per game) and assists (1.2), and posts 2.3 rebounds. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • The Beavers receive 6.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Roman Silva.
  • Glenn Taylor Jr. gets the Beavers 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Oregon State at Washington State

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
